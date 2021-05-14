Hear what Siya Kolisi has to say about leadership

“When anyone speaks about leadership, Siya is pretty much the cream of the crop. It’s amazing to see the impact that people have had on his life and how his story is now impacting the lives of people around the world,” says Zanele Potelwa, TV and radio personality, who hosted the episode.

Press play below to get a glimpse into Siya's upbringing and how the need to step-up and take his future into his own hands at a young age instilled the leadership traits he possesses today. Kolisi also shares some of the biggest drivers that helped him keep his eye on the ball growing up, including his family, community and, his experience at Grey High.

