Hear what Siya Kolisi has to say about leadership
The latest episode of Red Bull Connect delves into topics such as leadership, as well as the national rugby captain's journey to the top of the pinnacle of his sport.
In the latest episode of Red Bull Connect Siya Kolisi discusses how his upbringing impacted his outlook on leadership, what it took to become captain of the South African national rugby team, and his role as a warrior for social justice.
“When anyone speaks about leadership, Siya is pretty much the cream of the crop. It’s amazing to see the impact that people have had on his life and how his story is now impacting the lives of people around the world,” says Zanele Potelwa, TV and radio personality, who hosted the episode.
Press play below to get a glimpse into Siya's upbringing and how the need to step-up and take his future into his own hands at a young age instilled the leadership traits he possesses today. Kolisi also shares some of the biggest drivers that helped him keep his eye on the ball growing up, including his family, community and, his experience at Grey High.
Siya also talks about his vulnerabilities and how they can be a source of strength that can help the next person grow. “When I look in the mirror, I don't see a hero because I've got flaws and weaknesses. Instead, I see someone who wants to make sure everybody has equal opportunities. I see someone who believes in this country so much and is willing to show his vulnerabilities to others so they can realise that they can achieve anything they set their mind on.”