The 5 people who were instrumental in Siya Kolisi's rise to the top

From his formative days at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth, through age-group provincial and national colours to playing professional franchise rugby and ultimately captaining his country to a world title, Siya Kolisi has always surrounded himself with good people.

Recent times have been an exciting for Kolisi. Not only was there the big franchise move, but he was surprised with his very own limited-edition Red Bull Energy Drink can , and now, he’s also celebrating the launch of his own mobile game.

Through it all he relies heavily on his support network. Here is a snapshot of a handful of that network through the years - those mentors who helped the man affectionately known as ‘Bear’ rise to the top, and continue to do so.

The Community of Zwide

Kolisi rose to stardom from very modest beginnings in the Eastern Cape township of Zwide. He’s never forgotten his roots and as a result has remained humble throughout his career and strived to give back and uplift the community wherever possible, because, “they played a big part in my life,” he says. “Not only because of how I grew up and how they fed me and took care of me, but also because of the things they taught me that I carry with me,” he says.

African Bombers Rugby Football Club

Dan QeQe stadium in Zwide township is where Kolisi first played the game. Where his love, passion and talent was developed. But, as he points out, he also learned a lot off the field. “I learned a lot of values such as accountability and respect from them. I learnt discipline too - if I wasn’t at training they would come and fetch me,” he says, adding that it was a place of belonging for him, a second home of sorts.

Eric Songwiqi

He was the deputy head of Emsengeni primary and a well-known talent spotter. “Eric helped get me a rugby scholarship at Grey as well as into the provincial trials,” Kolisi says, explaining how it changed his life right around the time his beloved grandmother passed away.

In the gym © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Rachel Kolisi

“My wife and family inspire me every day,” he says. “These are the people who I do this for and why I wake up every day.”

Friends and teammates

“My circle of trust, is very important,” Kolisi says. “My teammates inspire me every single day, while my friends keep me accountable,” he says. According to Kolisi, he has various different groups of friends. “There are those who I grew up with and there are my spiritual friends and they all play a different role in my life.”

JOIN SIYA’S SQUAD

Now, South African rugby fans can see if they’ve got what it takes to join the hero on the field by playing ‘Siya’s Squad’ - a mobile game. The game challenges fans to step into Siya's boots and take to the field where they must side-step tackle shields, hand-off opponents, and avoid agility hurdles with perfectly-timed slides and leaps – all while collecting as many points as possible.

Gaining distance on the field and avoiding obstacles along the path will see new teammates join the player’s squad giving you the advantage you need to rack up points. The score at the end of the game will determine where players will appear on the leaderboard – the more distance covered on the field, obstacles tackled, and Red Bull cans collected, the higher the score.

Fans who collect the most points by the end of April 2021, will stand the chance to win a once-in-lifetime experience with Siya Kolisi on the training field.