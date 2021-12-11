Rugby
Hear what friends of Siya Kolisi have to say about him in 'Siya'mthanda'
Close friends and family of the South African national rugby captain chat about his journey from the dusty streets of Zwide to leading the national team to victory in Tokyo in 2019.
Take a journey through national rugby captain Siya Kolisi's formative years though the words and memories of his close friends and family in 'Siya'mthanda'. The feature – in the form of a casual afternoon spent around a shisanyama barbecue – delves into the more difficult elements of growing up in the township, through Siya's recollections and those of his friends and; touches on the pressures of success and the responsibility he assumed when he took on his role as captain of the SA rugby team.
"It was one of the most open and in some ways' shocking' interviews I've ever done because of what Siya reveals," says SABC sports presenter Thomas Mlambo, who spent the day with Siya and friends. "I was genuinely shocked at how hard his life has been, and what he has overcome, ultimately I was 'inspired," he says.
Siya's friends confirm that for the longest time, he had dreamed of playing in front of a big crowd and that they have had the pleasure of watching him achieve everything he told them he would achieve.
I'm not perfect but, I can't afford to disappoint society and the young children who look up to me. I believe in shared leadership; I do not know everything. If I could change anything from when I was a kid, its mindset. That's where you either make it or don't make it