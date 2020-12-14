Skateboarding16 min

Session with the skaters of Ghana as Jaakko Ojanen and friends hit up Accra

Watch Ojanen, Chenai Gwandure, Yann Horowitz and Jackson Pilz spread the vibes around the Ghanaian capital's rapidly-developing scene in our series celebrating the burgeoning African skate movement.
Skateboarding today has effectively conquered the globe: from Tibet to Patagonia, there's barely a human habitation around our blue planet that hasn't succumbed to the excitement that skating brings.
South Africa's Yann Horowitz performing a frontside shove – out of a bridge support in Accra, Ghana
Yann Horowitz sessioning the skatehouse mini- ramp in Accra, Ghana.
An image of skate scene builder Sandy Alibo at home in Ghana.
Finland's Jaakko Ojanen putting the Accra DIY spot through its paces.
The Ghana skatescene is roughly a 50/50 gender split.
Jackson Pilz skates with the Ghanaian locals in Accra. Barstools are high!
Mainstay of the Accra skatescene, Harmonie Bataka.
Jackson Pilz throws some shapes at the Accra DIY spot.
The Ghana skate posse at Black Star Square, Accra.
Joshua Odamtten backside 180 kickflips off a DIY funbox in Accra, Ghana.
Jaakko Ojanen uses his switch snaps to vault over a barstool in Ghana.
Yann Horowitz - Front Shove
Skate scenes in their infancy often have a guiding light, a champion and pioneer who evangelises and develops and agitates at the absolute grassroots level, to try and make things happen for the new people skating hooks every day, once they have access to it.
This is happening all over the world right now and it's the purest version of skateboarding’s promise. As a counterpoint to all the upriver skate activity going on in the world today, wonderful though that doubtless is, shining a light not just on these nascent scenes, but the builders of those scenes is a dollop of wholesome rad-ness nobody can have too much of.
Yann Horowitz jams out a backside tailslide on a flatbank spot underneath a motorway in Ghana.
Jackson Pilz wallops a huge frontside kickflip out of a kicker and over a car tyre in Ghana.
Joshua Odamtten knows the score.
Accra's local rippers show the visitors what they have in their trick arsenal during our Ghana tour.
Matriarch of the Ghana skate scene, Sandy Alibo.
Hitting the streets with some of the Ghanaian skate scene.
Chenai Gwandure jams a smith grind through the kink of a treacherously inviting flatbar in Accra.
Jaakko Ojanen sweats his technique at the DIY skatespot in downtown Accra, Ghana.
Yann Horowitz styles it out on the skatehouse mini-ramp in Accra, Ghana.
Australia's Jackson Pilz skates a makeshift ledge in Accra, Ghana.
Yann Horowitz - Back Tail
So, when South African skate svengalis, Yann Horowitz, Chenai Gwandure and Luke Jackson suggested continuing our drop-ins with the diverse skate scenes throughout the continent by heading to Ghana to meet Sandy Alibo and the Accra skaters, Jaakko Ojanen and Jackson Pilz leapt at the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bring their magic feet to the party. What was created proved to be a pivotal skate happening for the Accra scene; one that'll never be forgotten by anyone involved. Absorb Patrik Wallner’s awesome film from the tour up top there and head back in a week’s time as the squad roll into Nairobi, Kenya.