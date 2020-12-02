How Miles Morales upped the Spider-Man ante

The action elements are tighter and more explosive with the inclusion of venom powers, the story is more compelling than the original and dare I say it, Miles is even just a more interesting and charismatic character than Peter Parker. Naturally with the game returning on a new generation of PlayStation consoles the graphical improvements are staggering and considering how good the original Spider-Man looked on PlayStation 4, that is saying a ton.

While many might be concerned at the overall length of the game, one needs to consider this more as a glorified addition rather than a completely new standalone game. This might concern some based on the cost of the game, but if you never had a chance to play the original 2018 Spider-Man, then getting the ultimate edition which includes the original as well as the Miles Morales edition is certainly a good buy.

I must admit, I enjoyed the shorter run time of Miles Morales, which facilitated a much tighter story and Insomniac studios have done a stellar job with the immersion on this one. Credit must also go to the voice actors who pulled off some great performances. Superhero movies are often victim to some pretty lacklustre and wooden acting performances and superhero games even more so, so it was a refreshing change to watch the characters brought to life with great voice acting and believable dialogue.

