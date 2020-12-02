How Miles Morales upped the Spider-Man ante
© Insomniac Games
Gareth Woods weighs in on the latest incarnation
Published on
The original Spider-Man released in 2018 was an absolute blockbuster for Sony and a very deserving nominee for game of the year, losing out to another Sony exclusive, God of War. Somehow Miles Morales manages to build on the original in every conceivable way.
The action elements are tighter and more explosive with the inclusion of venom powers, the story is more compelling than the original and dare I say it, Miles is even just a more interesting and charismatic character than Peter Parker. Naturally with the game returning on a new generation of PlayStation consoles the graphical improvements are staggering and considering how good the original Spider-Man looked on PlayStation 4, that is saying a ton.
dare I say it, Miles is even just a more interesting and charismatic character than Peter Parker
While many might be concerned at the overall length of the game, one needs to consider this more as a glorified addition rather than a completely new standalone game. This might concern some based on the cost of the game, but if you never had a chance to play the original 2018 Spider-Man, then getting the ultimate edition which includes the original as well as the Miles Morales edition is certainly a good buy.
I must admit, I enjoyed the shorter run time of Miles Morales, which facilitated a much tighter story and Insomniac studios have done a stellar job with the immersion on this one. Credit must also go to the voice actors who pulled off some great performances. Superhero movies are often victim to some pretty lacklustre and wooden acting performances and superhero games even more so, so it was a refreshing change to watch the characters brought to life with great voice acting and believable dialogue.
As a tech demo for the PlayStation 5 Miles Morales really performs. Close to zero load times, immaculate rendering of lights, shadows and reflections as you swing through a bustling New York and nearly infinite draw distances as you watch the Sun shine on the distant horizon definitely show off what the PlayStation 5 is capable of. I reviewed the game on the PS5 (although it is available on PS4) and played around in both of the two available graphics modes, and in all honesty, both look incredible. The performance mode drops the graphics a tad in favour of fluid 60 frames per second, but if you really want to see how beautiful the game can be, check out Fidelity mode, which does, unfortunately, lock you into 30 frames per second, but with ray tracing on it might be the best looking game you have ever seen. My draw dropped and eyebrows raised more than a dozen times noticing the incredible detail and realism in each and every scene.
While Miles Morales won’t bring much new to those who played 2018 Spider-Man if you are looking for more of the same action from easily one of the best superhero games ever made then you will not be disappointed in the least.
It’s difficult to fault Spider-Man: Miles Morales in any way except that we’ve seen it before. It’s nothing new, but more of the same just faster, prettier and better presented. Without a doubt, if this were the game that we received in 2018, Spider-Man would’ve been game of the year.