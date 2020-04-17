Stagecraft: Dear Ribane
© Tyrone Bradley
Red Bull Stagecraft with Dear Ribane
The family collective Dear Ribane, made up of siblings Manthe, Tebogo and Kokona Ribane, share their approach to performance highlighting the importance of fashion and art.
Fashion and art is the epitome of our collective and performance. Costume is number one.
Costumes play an important role in their performances because it gives "people that are watching the show a different sense of emotion," Tebogo notes. This focus on costumes comes in part from the grandmother, who used to design clothes and was very particular about the way the siblings would be dressed when going out into the world.
Kokona describes live performances as beyond magical saying that "it feels way different when you’re live and you know it’s just the one take." Performances however demand a lot from the performers and Manthe notes that it "is more like a sport and going into a tournament. So we have to be mentally sharp, physically healthy."
Connecting with the audience's energy is very important to the collective. "We want everyone to feel like, wow, we just came out of a different world," Manthe says of their performances.
