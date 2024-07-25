How to take your Counter-Strike game from casual to competitive

We chatted to two of South Africa’s top players to find out how you can get started earning more elo and earning a spot at a LAN event.

Rhys “Fadey” Armstrong is one of South Africa’s Counter-Strike royalty. He was part of the original Project Destiny lineup for Bravado Gaming that finished second at Dreamhack Winter 2018 and went on to play at the IEM Road To Rio 2022 Americas RMR with the then ATK Esports roster. Dustin “RustyYG'' Peacock has been playing Counter-Strike competitively since 2018 and was part of the Nixuh Esports lineup that finished second at the VS Gaming Counter-Strike Championship at Comic Con Africa in 2023. We asked these two players how best for new competitive CS2 wannabes to get into the scene.

There is a significant number of CS2 players in South Africa, but if they want to start competing where should they start?

Fadey: My suggestion would be to try to network with other players and be kind, play FACEIT and get to know people. Join a team eventually and keep grinding up the ladder.

RustyYG: For younger players aspiring to start competitive Counter-Strike, it is crucial to adopt the right mindset. Success does not come easily and requires dedication and hard work. I recommend finding a group of friends who share your goals, so you can play and improve together, climbing the ranks as a team. From my experience, you will encounter more skilled players who may exhibit toxic behaviour. It's important to learn from these players, ignore the negativity and toxicity, and remain steadfast in pursuing your dreams. Additionally, start networking and becoming familiar with the teams you want to join or those nearby. Participate in FACEIT and ESEA leagues to get your name out there and build connections in the competitive scene.

Are there any online groups or platforms new competitive players can go to for advice from other players? Or spots where they can meet and learn from more experienced competitors?

Fadey: There is a FACEIT hub in South Africa where players can queue matches. I believe this is a good place to meet and learn from people in the scene. You’ll find some of the best players in the country playing on this hub often. My other advice would be to add these people on Steam or X, reach out to them and ask for advice and tips. This was something I used to do A LOT when I first started competing.

RustyYG: In South Africa, the FACEIT hub is an excellent platform for players to queue for matches, meet others in the scene, and learn from some of the best players in the country. Additionally, participating in ESEA leagues is highly beneficial for networking, playing against strong teams, and improving through real matches rather than just FACEIT pugs. Another valuable opportunity is the VS Telkom Game, which, unlike ESEA, is free to enter with your team and provides a great way to build up the ranks and start networking.

This is always a useful question for new players to learn from, so we’re asking you as two experienced competitive pros. If you could go back in time to a younger version of you when you’d just decided to start competing in CS, what advice would you give yourself?

Fadey: If I could go back in time, my advice to my younger self would be to keep grinding and ignore what other people say about you, you just have to keep your head down and keep working every day to achieve your dreams.

RustyYG: I would say to my younger self that it's important to ignore what others think about you or your gameplay. Remind yourself that success does not come overnight, and there's no need to get upset. Instead, focus on your long-term goals and keep working towards them.

There was a time when South African Counter-Strike was the diamond in the (albeit small) local esports crown. That seems to have changed in the last few years. What do you think of the current competitive CS landscape locally?

Fadey: Right now, It looks like the CS scene is slowing down. There are very few tournaments, qualifiers and events such as cash cups or anything of the sorts. You feel mostly confined to practice, scrims and playing a few league matches for little to nothing, which for most people is quite demotivating. I know there are hopes that more events and support will return. For myself, I believe we need an influx of new players. Players are retiring and there are not many younger players filling the voice left by them, so the competitive scene has taken quite a dip.

RustyYG: The competitive Counter-Strike scene in South Africa is not in a good place, in part due to load-shedding. There used to be many leagues with substantial prize money, but the cost of backup electricity has caused many players to stop competing. Additionally, several ESEA leagues, such as MAIN and INTERMEDIATE have been discontinued, leaving us with only the OPEN division. This division isn’t really worth the time of many players as you only receive your entry fee plus a little bit extra if you win. As a result, many lower-ranked teams know they won’t win so don’t take the risk, since there is only one league with the best teams in the country. The lack of cash cups exacerbates the issue. I hope for the return of more leagues, especially INTERMEDIATE, which I believe would revitalise the scene. Despite all of this, I remain hopeful that by raising awareness, we can restore South African Counter-Strike to its former glory.