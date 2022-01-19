Your live stream questions answered

Maybe you’ve been eyeing Twitch and considering jumping into live streaming your game play. There’s a good chance you might not have clicked that go live button yet because you still have a host of unanswered questions.

Twitch Partner streamer, Barrie Forrester-Smith , better known as The Caramel Gamer, has been streaming for three years and has some of the answers you’ve likely been looking for.

You can watch Caramel Gamer’s stream here:

How do I know when I’m ready to start streaming?

For Caramel Gamer, watching bigger streamers on Twitch was what made him decide to start streaming: “I took an interest in the engagement streamers received and the enjoyment they had streaming. I knew it was for me from the start. I bounced off the content they produced.” However, he says figuring out when the time for you to start is completely dependent on the individual:

“Streaming, and gaming as a whole, should be a hobby and something you’re passionate about. People sometimes think streaming means clicking a few buttons, playing your favourite game and you’ll immediately start earning money. I wish it was that easy. Personally, as mentioned, I started watching bigger streamers and content creators. I knew my personality was similar and it started out as a ‘let’s give this a go and see where it takes me’, which should be your mentality if you do have an interest and passion for streaming and gaming.

The Caramel Gamer © Supplied

Am I going to make a lot of money streaming?

“Twitch takes 50% of a streamer’s earnings. So as a streamer you do not earn as much as you think from streaming on Twitch. Of course, generous donations help but a lot of the income I get is from sponsors and promotions, not subscriptions to my channel.”

Tip Be Yourself. The Caramel Gamer

Tip Have fun with everything you do. The Caramel Gamer

What gear do I need?

“When starting out you only need the basics. So ideally a console, PC or laptop works as you can stream directly from these. For your PC or laptop you’ll need to download software like OBS or Streamlabs OBS. You’ll need peripherals as well: a monitor or TV, Keyboard and mouse. Currently I’m sponsored by Alienware and Bravado Gaming, so I use Alienware gear. I have two monitors, two PCs, Alienware laptop, microphone, mixer, a DSLR camera and an Alienware keyboard and mouse.”

Tip Remember that viewer count and numbers do not define you as a streamer. The Caramel Gamer

Do I need to choose one specific game to play?

“A streamer should play and enjoy whatever game they want. Viewers and people join your stream for you and your personality. The majority of people who interact and watch me couldn't care less what game I play. As long as you’re enjoying yourself and what you are doing on stream, then you are automatically creating a friendly and happy stream environment.”

Now I’ve started streaming, how do I get more viewers?

“You need to get your content out there as much as possible. How are people going to find you unless you are using all the social media platforms available like Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. Uploading your content and clips is only the beginning. How do you expect people to know what your streams are about without you showing them? It is really important to focus on consistency. Stick to a schedule. If your viewers know you are going to be live at 3pm every Monday, you are guaranteeing yourself viewership.”

Tip Networking is so important. Interact with other streamers, learn and create friendships. The Caramel Gamer

What is the biggest mistake new streamers make?

“There are so many streamers and content creators on Twitch and YouTube. You need to ask yourself some questions: how can YOU be unique? How can you STAND OUT from the crowd? Nobody wants to watch somebody sitting there playing a game with low energy, zero interaction and no interest. BE YOURSELF and also, put on a show. Ignore how many viewers you have, put on a show every time you go live. Have in your head that you have more than a thousand people watching you everyday and it is your job to make sure each one of them is entertained.”