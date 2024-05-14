Gaming
Street Fighter 6: The fighting game starts with these 18 fighters
All of the characters that will launch Street Fighter 6 in June are now known, so get to know all 18 fighters ahead of the game going live.
Fighting games live off their characters and it's essential that players find a fighter that interests them on the roster, be it because of the optical design or their gameplay. Street Fighter 6 will have 18 fighters in its arsenal at launch and along with some returning veterans, there are also a handful of newcomers. Get to know them all below before seeing them in action with the SA's best players at the Red Bull Kumite Qualifier at Comic Con.
01
Ryu
First Appearance: Street Fighter
Playstyle: Shoto
Of course, Ryu can't be missing in a Street Fighter title, but in Street Fighter 6 he also has some new tricks up his sleeve. With Hashogeki he now has a close-range tool that perfectly complements his mid-range game plan. Other than that, he keeps his classic Shotokan playstyle with a mix of fireballs and uppercuts.
02
Ken
First Appearance: Street Fighter
Playstyle: Shoto
Ken is also still a Shotokan in Street Fighter 6. However, he has undergone an essential development in the past games in the series, which sets him apart from former counterpart Ryu. He's now much more offensive than his friendly rival. This is also underscored by the fact that his Command Run, which was his V-Skill 1 in Street Fighter V, is now its own special move.
03
Chun-Li
First Appearance: Street Fighter II: The World Warriors
Playstyle: Mid-Range
Street Fighter's first lady has received an optical redesign and now looks much older and more elegant. The game plan hasn't changed much however. She still relies on long-range normal moves and keeps enemies at a distance with her Kikoken projectile. She now has a new move in her repertoire, though, which brings her into a special stance, from which she then has different follow-ups for better attack.
04
Guile
First Appearance: Street Fighter II: The World Warriors
Playstyle: Zoning
Guile is also the zoner in Street Fighter 6 that he was known to be. It's also the first time he's received a new special move away from his staples, the Sonic Boom and Flash Kick. You already know Sonic Blade from Street Fighter V, but here it was just a V-Skill.
05
Blanka
First Appearance: Street Fighter II: The World Warriors
Playstyle: Rushdown
Just like Guile, Blanka hasn't made any big strides in terms of design evolution in the past. In Street Fighter 6 he finally gets a new tool: it's possible to throw small Blanka-chan dolls and charge them with electricity. This gives his game plan a little more depth.
06
Dhalsim
First Appearance: Street Fighter II: The World Warriors
Playstyle: Zoner
Another Street Fighter veteran is Dhalsim. He keeps his long arms, legs and fireballs here. That means he has the best credentials to be a top pick for zoning fans in Street Fighter 6 as well. However, the first match videos have shown that, thanks to Drive Rush, he can easily close the gap to the opponent in order to go on the offensive or convert counter hits.
07
Dee Jay
First Appearance: Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
Playstyle: Mid-Range
If you want to feel the rhythm, you can use Dee Jay again in Street Fighter 6. After sitting out Street Fighter V, the charge character is now back on the roster. His new move, Jus Cool, is a lunge with multiple follow-ups that you can use to respond to your opponent's varied actions.
08
E. Honda
First Appearance: Street Fighter II: The World Warriors
Playstyle: Defensive
Sumo wrestler E. Honda is also back. Initial footage indicates he's maintaining his reactive playstyle. He has good tools to punish and then put pressure on the opponent. Drive impact makes it even more dangerous to approach an E.Honda that has enough charge for its special moves.
09
Zangief
First Appearance: Street Fighter II: The World Warriors
Playstyle: Grappler
The last of the classic World Warriors is Zangief. The Alpha Grappler got some exciting new moves. Among other things, an ax kick that beats low attacks and a drop kick that causes a wall bounce. After knockdowns, he gains tremendous advantage from a drive rush, putting the opponent in a position where they can easily become the victim of a command grab.
10
Cammy
First Appearance: Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
Playstyle: Rushdown
Not only did Cammy get a pair of pants in Street Fighter 6, she also got a few modifications for her iconic move, Hooligan Combination. This can now be charged to trigger different variants: for example, the classic throw or a new combo starter.
11
Juri
First Appearance: Super Street Fighter IV
Playstyle: Mid-Range
The next femme fatale in the character selection is Juri. She still relies primarily on kicks and her fireballs, which she can keep in reserve to unleash them quickly when needed. Her install super is still there as well, allowing her to conjure up combos on screen that are almost reminiscent of an anime fighter.
12
Luke
First Appearance: Super Street Fighter V
Playstyle: Mid-Range
With his debut in Street Fighter V, Luke has been described as the "future of the franchise". Now it's clear what's meant by that. He will probably be your first mentor in the solo campaign. He also adorns the cover of Street Fighter 6. His design and game plan have not changed much from its predecessor and this is probably due to the fact that it was already designed with this game in mind.
13
Jamie
Newcomer
Playstyle: Rushdown
Comparable to: Yun, Yang, Gen
The first newcomer introduced for Street Fighter 6 is Jamie. He relies on a mixture of capoeira and drunken boxing. You can sip from his gourd throughout the match to unlock new special moves or boost attacks. Thus, the management of this resource is an important part of the gameplay.
14
Kimberly
Newcomer
Playstyle: Rushdown
Comparable to: Guy, Ibuki
Street Fighter 6's ninja function. A few of her moves were adapted from bushin master Guy. However, Kimberly has some new moves in her arsenal: her paint cans can provide challenging mix-ups with a delayed explosion. Meanwhile, her teleports give her the ability to always be close to her opponent.
15
Manon
Newcomer
Playstyle: Grappler
Comparable with: Abel
Manon shares more than just her French nationality with Street Fighter IV character Abel. Both are also grapplers. However, in addition to her command grabs, the dancer also packs some long-range normals and good mobility.
16
Marisa
Newcomer
Playstyle: Mid-Range
Comparable to: Abigail, Gil
If you want your characters to bang properly, newcomer Marisa is the perfect choice. The massive gladiator uses super armor to smash through her opponents' offense with powerful punches. She's reminiscent of the giant Abigail from Street Fighter V. A few of her moves are also reminiscent of those of the Illuminati leader, Gill.
17
JP
Newcomer
Playstyle: Zoner
Comparable to: Dhalsim
After the range of zoning characters was rather meager in Street Fighter V, Capcom introduces a new archetype representative in Street Fighter 6: JP is the villain of the title and, like ex-villain M. Bison, uses psycho power. However, he doesn't use these to fly towards the opponent as a human rocket. Instead, he conjures up reality tears from which shards shoot out, putting pressure on the opponent.
18
Lily
Newcomer
Playstyle: Grappler
Comparable to: T. Hawk
Coming from the same tribe as T. Hawk, the petite Lily uses similar special moves as the beefy grappler. She has both Condor Spire and Condor Dive. Of course, she also has a command grab up her sleeve. But what sets her apart is her ability to cover a large area with her wooden weapons. Her gimmick: she can accumulate wind to improve her moves.
