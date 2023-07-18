Sekwele Elliot Ramaube had the crowd on their feet cheering for him after he won his match-up and secured the eighth spot in the final lineup that would battle it out for a chance to compete in the Red Bull Kumite Finals . While Sekwele wasn’t able to win the LCQ, he left the stage to a standing ovation and cheers. The South African Street Fighter player is the People’s Champion and we caught up with him to find out why he was able to grab the crowd’s love the way he did.

32-year-old Sekwele says his first encounter with Street Fighter was Street Fighter 2 back in 1997. He was in a now defunct mine village called Hunterville at one of the corner shops. He said it was the famous Diago Parry or Moment 37 which made him want to play competitively.

Sekwele © Pregan "Nerdform" Pillay

Now a Product Controller in an Investment Bank, Sekwele attended his first offline tournament at the Ekasi Tech Fest on 29 June 2019. This was where he met JabhiM, the South African player at the Red Bull Kumite 2023 Finals, who told him about the Hit the Streets qualifier, which Sekwele then attended.

Since then Sekwele has been at every Red Bull Hit the Streets final since the tournament began, as a competitor and when he did not qualify he would pay for his own transport as well as accommodation to attend and support. Since 2019 Sekwele has been a staple at Fighting Games events, always cheering on his fellow competitors. He says it is extremely important to be both a competitor, player and supporter:

The author with Sekwele © Pregan "Nerdform" Pillay

“We are still very small in the esports realm. While the whole esports bubble is feared to be about to pop, the fighting games community is still growing. To continue growing, I believe we need to be visible on a consistent basis. The people you see on stream need to also be part of the people you see when you decide to attend an offline tournament. It gives new people in the community a sense of comfort that they know these people. We are still growing and there is no clear blueprint in South Africa set for us. We are heading into the unknown. It is a very exciting journey with new people to meet at every offline event and getting a chance to understand the game together.”

Despite being a valued member of the South African Street Fighter community, Sekwele says he did not expect to make the top 8 in the Red Bull Kumite LCQ OR have such huge support from the crowd:

Sekwele final © Pregan "Nerdform" Pillay

“I went into the LCQ not prepared for it. I didn’t even have a basic drive rush combo on speed dial. When I looked at the pool I was in, I just accepted the reality of drowning in pools, let alone making it to the top 24. These are the guys I lose to eight times out of ten. I had spent the last few weeks trying to come up with a combo for the contest. Having the crowd believe in me was a surreal experience. It gave me the confidence to go back to basics and use the fundamentals.”

He believes the crowd fell in love with his play style after he overcame some tough opposition:

“Statistically, I had no business making it through the round of 24, based on the character I played. The majority of the crowd knew this. I had to overcome unwinnable matchups. Zangief has such a basic game plan, but it is very difficult to execute. I was really shocked by the crowd’s reaction to me. I didn’t know how to handle myself. It was truly the best moment in the FGC I’ve ever had. I really enjoyed the experience and it was a truly priceless moment in my life.”

Despite this high for Sekwele, it wasn’t making top 8 in the LCQ that he says is his favourite memory from the event. Rather it was a moment between spectators at the competition:

“A father and his son approached and asked to take a photo with me. This is the moment that stuck out. Firstly, someone wanted a picture with me - I was honoured. Secondly, my heart melted seeing a father hanging out with his kids at an esports event. In South Africa, the majority of the households do not regard gaming as anything more than a fun pass time you are supposed to enjoy before moving on to another hobby, including my family. To see a father of colour going to an esports event with his son is almost taboo or unheard of. I hope this trend continues.”

The people’s champion has shown the real community spirit of Street Fighter and the Fighting Games Community in South Africa, he truly believes we need to continue to support the scene at every level to obtain growth:

“The more support the FGC gets, the more likelihood of it not being treated like a second-class citizen in the esports realm in South Africa (we are not just button mashers). The bigger we grow, the better distribution of skill we will have and new players won’t always feel like they’re too far behind.”