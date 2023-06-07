RETURN OF THE KING - Street Fighter 6 review

With a strong focus on delivering a premier fighting game experience, Street Fighter 6 welcomes both new fighters and seasoned pros alike. In this review, Gareth Woods delves into the new features and enhancements that make Street Fighter 6 a worthy addition to the franchise.

01 Revamped Gameplay and New Universal Mechanics

Street Fighter 6 maintains the core gameplay elements that fans adore while introducing a fresh set of universal mechanics that add depth and strategy to each match. The Drive system serves as the game's new universal battle mechanic, providing players with versatile options for offence and defence. Through well-timed button combinations, players can execute Drive Parry to parry enemy attacks or use Drive Rush to dash forward with explosive speed, catching opponents off guard. These mechanics are reminiscent of past iterations but have their unique flair, breathing new life into the combat system.

Epic artsyle © Capcom

The Drive Impact mechanic allows players to stagger opponents, leaving them vulnerable to follow-up attacks. Additionally, Drive Reversals enable players to block an attack and counter with a defensive move, providing an effective escape from tricky situations. The introduction of Overdrive empowers players to power up their special attacks, reminiscent of the EX systems of previous games. These universal mechanics, combined with character-specific abilities, create a dynamic and engaging fighting experience. I found this system incredibly intuitive and it only took a few matches to figure out a few different situational dynamics that added plenty of depth to the game.

02 Balanced Roster and New Additions

One of the standout features of Street Fighter 6 is its well-balanced roster of 18 characters. Each character brings their unique playstyle and abilities to the table, ensuring a diverse range of strategies and matchups. The game does an exceptional job of making each character feel viable and distinct, with no apparent weak links.

Plenty of new fighters and old favourites © Capcom

Street Fighter 6 introduces new characters that seamlessly fit into the existing roster, adding depth and complexity to the gameplay. These fresh faces provide both newcomers and veterans with exciting challenges to overcome. Notably, the game pays homage to long-time fan favourites while addressing previous weaknesses. For example, Zangief now possesses a running throw with armour properties, enabling him to absorb projectiles, a weakness that plagued him in the past. I expect we will see the return of some other old favourites in future DLCs.

03 Enhanced Accessibility and Learning Curve

Capcom has taken significant strides to make Street Fighter 6 more accessible to players of all skill levels. The addition of a Modern control scheme, inspired by games like Super Smash Bros., simplifies fighter control, allowing novices to get a solid grasp on the game mechanics. However, transitioning to the Classic control scheme is necessary to unlock the game's full potential. This scheme employs manual input controls, reminiscent of Street Fighter 2, and rewards players who master its intricacies. I started my journey with the Modern Controls scheme and it definitely flattened the learning curve a bit which can be a bit overwhelming in other fighting games. I would recommend switching to Classic once you get the hang of things and desire more nuanced control of your character.

04 Extensive Tutorials and Practice Mode

Street Fighter 6 shines in its commitment to providing players with comprehensive learning resources. The Fighting Ground section houses an exceptional Practice Mode that goes beyond the traditional training experience. Alongside the freeform training mode, players can access in-depth tutorials covering core systems and character-specific combo trials. The character guides offer detailed insights into move sets and optimal situational usage. These tutorials and guides allow players to refine their skills and build confidence with their chosen characters. This section was a great way to hone my abilities once I had decided on my favourite character and wanted to go online, which can be a pretty daunting step if you haven’t played online fighting games before.

Diverse Game Modes

Street Fighter 6 caters to a wide range of gaming preferences through its diverse game modes. The Fighting Ground section offers a traditional Street Fighter experience, including Arcade Mode, online ranked and casual matches, and offline versus modes. This section also houses the Practice area, which features some of the most well-designed tutorials in the series.

For players seeking a non-traditional experience, the World Tour mode provides a sprawling story-driven campaign with RPG elements. As players navigate Metro City and other global locations, they engage in battles against AI-controlled opponents while levelling up their customizable avatars. The mode allows for extensive character customization, adding a personal touch to the player's journey.

05 Social Hub: Battle Hub

Street Fighter 6 introduces a new social hub called the Battle Hub, adding a unique and engaging multiplayer experience. Within this bustling dome, players can explore various arcade cabinets, each offering different game modes and challenges. This hub allows players to interact with others, challenge their avatars, and engage in friendly matches. The Battle Hub effectively bridges the gap between the Fighting Ground and World Tour modes, fostering a sense of community among Street Fighter enthusiasts.

Explore the battle hub © Capcom

Technical Performance and Netcode

Street Fighter 6 delivers an exceptional technical performance with fluid animations, vibrant visuals, and stunning character designs. The game runs smoothly on both current and next-gen platforms, maximizing the visual fidelity and ensuring a visually appealing experience.

Additionally, the net code of Street Fighter 6 stands out as a significant improvement over its predecessor. The online matches provide a seamless and responsive experience, with minimal latency and excellent matchmaking capabilities. Capcom's commitment to delivering a stable online experience enhances the game's longevity and competitive aspect. While most of the matches I played were with players in my region, I did join a few lobbies with players much further away geographically and there was very little degradation in the online experience.

Overall, Street Fighter 6 is a robust and high-quality fighting game that appeals to both new players and seasoned veterans. It brings back the essence of the franchise while introducing new features and modes that enhance the gameplay experience. It strikes the perfect balance between being both fun and competitive, serious and playful. It really is a triumph and a shining jewel in the crown that is the Street Fighter franchise.

This July, the most prestigious fighting game invitational tournament will come to Pretoria, South Africa. Red Bull Kumite 2023 will see some of the best fighters clash across two days of Street Fighter 6 action.