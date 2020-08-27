5 tips to level up in Street Fighter V

Improving your Street Fighter V skills takes a bit of a grind and a little bit of help from the best in the business. Who better to help you than South Africa’s own Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza. JabhiM started his SFV career without a console and learning via YouTube. He’s gone on to dazzle the local scene with his incredible skill, get himself a console and travel to Japan to compete for South Africa in Red Bull Kumite. He’s the best in the region and is sharing his tips to help you level up your fighting game talents.

Tip No. 1 : HAVE A GOAL

It’s easy to say you want to be good at Street Fighter V, but which level of good are you looking at? For me, when I first started, I looked at South Africa’s top player and said to myself: “in one year I must be able to beat him.” I didn’t make an excuse or say “I must be at least a challenge.” NO! I told myself I must be able to beat him consistently. In fighting games this means you need to work your way up by beating everyone who is not as strong as the top player. The reason I chose to set a timeframe of a year is because I knew I had lots to learn and was still not good enough to beat weaker players. I needed more time to prepare.

Tip No. 2: ALWAYS WATCH YOUR REPLAYS

I’d be lying if I said some people are born great at games and can beat anyone without practicing. It definitely doesn’t work this way. You’ve got to put in the time. There’s nothing more rewarding than learning from your mistakes and improving in the game. By watching your games you can see the common mistakes you make and it will help you not repeat the same mistakes. In SFV you have 99 seconds to make the correct choices to counter your opponent’s decisions. Not repeating your own mistakes is key. I know it is tough to watch your losses, I still don’t like doing it today (and I’ve been playing SFV for two years now), but watching your replays definitely helps you improve.

Tip No. 3: HAVE A PRACTICE PARTNER

Jumping online and playing against other random opponents also online is fine, but, in my opinion, it does limit your growth. What do I mean? Only a select few will learn from you and remember your bad tendencies which is why you need a practice partner. A regular partner to play with will remember your weaker habits and punish them every time. When you overcome them, they will find something new to punish. A practice partner will constantly help make you a better player.

Tip No. 4: ATTEND YOUR LOCALS

Offline sessions are tradition in the fighting games community. Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 outbreak we can’t meet as often offline or in big groups. Hopefully as we begin to recover this will change. Offline sessions are key to improving your game. They get you the confidence you need to participate in a tournament with a crowd watching. At these sessions you have multiple people watching you and they’re able to pick up key elements to help improve your game. Socialising at offline events also gives you a better understanding about match knowledge and how to counter certain characters.

Tip No. 5: UNDERSTAND THE GAME