Study Smarter With These Top Apps

If you’ve ever had your exam day creep up on you via text message from a friend, then have we got some apps for you. Don’t stress it. It happens. Next week becomes today so fast. Think about it. Exam schedules. Quiz schedules. Big and small project hand-in dates. After-class group meet-ups. Research time at the library. Also, did you forget to eat today? Take a breather. We know you were busy working on that crucial essay, and not messing around in the cafeteria all afternoon talking about the upcoming Dakar Rally .

Pro tip: there’s a better way than just putting a basic remind-me alarm into your phone. University, college, it’s all about how you manage your time. That’s half the game. The other bit is learning and taking that skill and applying it, in semester and then in the real world. Scary stuff!

Well, not really. Especially if you’ve installed these handy apps to keep you on top. Check them out and grab what you need, because we like them all.

These should all be available on the app device store of your choice.

My Study Life

The app to keep every exam, class, assignment, and even all your tasks organized and in one place is here, and all comes in a free package. This school planner will keep track and help you stay on track to hit your targets. Recommended by teachers for their students, you’ll be able to finally say you never missed an important exam ever again. We like those odds. Keep it 100.

Xmind

For when you brainstorm with your classmates, or when you just want to pull up a nifty app that builds on your own creativity, try this excellent mind mapping software. Jot ideas into it and expand on them and see where it takes you. Manage your existing ideas and take the new ones somewhere unexpected. Nailed it.

Evernote

Evernote © Evernote Corporation

Popular (and with good reason), Evernote is the one app that at least one person is using in every single class you’re in. Yeah, that’s a tall statement, but the note taking, and organizational capabilities of this app is what sells it. And it’s probably the only one on this list that is also still being used after graduation day celebrations die down.

Scanner Pro

Convenience is the name of the game with Scanner Pro. On your next big assignment, you’ll need less books to check out, because with this, you can just scan the pages you need to review at home. Or paragraphs. Or sentences. Easy to use and always there for you in a pinch, it’s a nice utility app to have in your study time.

Exam Countdown Lite

This little app does one thing, and one thing extra nice. And we mean nice. Basically, it just acts as a reminder for your upcoming exams, and important due dates for every class you’ve got. There’s not much to dislike. For real, where else can you see the full countdown down to the seconds. That’s progress.

Cite This for Me

Often, the most tedious of college tasks are all those pesky (but way important) citations you gotta add into your final document. For us, we see it as the last piece of the academic puzzle. It proves you’ve done your research and shows your professor that you’re backing up what you say. This app does so by scanning the barcode on the books you’ve chosen to cite, without having to manually input every word yourself for each. It’ll even do it in the style format you’ve been asked to follow. All to pro standards, including Harvard and MLA styles. Whew, we needed more time to cook up some chicken ramen.

To wrap up, there’s going to be an app that you’ll find useful from the ones we’ve put together for you here.

You should have the tools you need to cruise through the semester. We knew you already had it under control, but there’s nothing wrong with a little more.

For more tips on how to manage university stress check out Fahad Al Musallam ’s recommendations here .