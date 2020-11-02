Here's how to deal with the summer surf crowds

Still, if you want to keep surfing no matter what the crowds, here are a few tips to help you deal with all the extra people in the water without getting into a bit of a tizz.

Look at the waves, not the surfers

If the waves are firing, that should be your only prerequisite to getting out there. It doesn’t matter how many surfers are in the water and what they are doing out there, if the waves are firing, then you should focus on that, paddle out, and get a few.

Have no expectations

If you paddle out without expecting anything at all, then just one or two waves will be greater than your expectations. I once paddled out at the Superbank on a 600-plus day, only to observe and experience it. I had zero expectations whatsoever of actually surfing. Turns out I caught three waves, which was three more than expected, and it ended up being a great session.

Short sessions

When it is really crowded, it is good to have short sessions. That way, you never really get stuck in a rut of being hassled, paddled past and dropped in on. Surf for too long and you will get into a pattern of catching no waves, hating life, and having to paddle in.

Super fitness

Another technique is to be the best paddler, the fastest paddler and the one guy who never misses a wave. If you get an opportunity in a crowded session and blow it by missing the wave, or going over the falls because you’re too unfit, that will be the end of your session. Instead, get yourself to a level of fitness where you can do what you want because you are fit enough to do it. This, combined with a short session, is guaranteed of a wave count.

Chunky surfboards

A paddler is what you need when it gets crowded, but not a longboard or even a mid-length. Just a short, chunky board with a contemporary plan shape and a function tail, and you’ll be gliding into more waves than you would expect. It might not look the best walking down to the beach with a big fat boy under your arms, but when you get all the waves, you’ll be laughing.

Darkness sessions

Always a little bit sketch because of predators, but more and more people are paddling out in the pitch dark to get a few, with lights on the beach helping, as well as full moon conditions. If you’re at a place like the Superbank or JBay, you really only need one wave, or maybe two, to make a darkness session. Similarly, when the sun sets, there are still a few precious minutes when the sun has gone, but you can still see, and in those minutes you might luck into a set or two. It’s worth taking a chance sometimes.

