REVIEW: Super Mario Party Superstars

Mario games aren’t exactly rare at this point. What is more impressive is that it’s rare that a Mario game isn’t great. There is a sense that developers who have the opportunity to work on Mario earnestly push to create a quality product, that the publishers feel that the title deserves the extra room and that the titles are a safe bet when spending. Unsurprisingly, Super Mario Party Superstars is another fun experience well worth your time.

Wooo scary © Nintendo

OK, but what is it? Super Mario Party is an experience that is best felt firsthand, but we will do our best to give you an idea. Super Mario Party is not one game, but an amalgamation of minigames. For the older gamers out there, you may recall the 64 in one cartridge, this game has it beat. Super Mario Party has an impressive 84 minigames. You can access these minigames directly from the game’s menu, but you can also have an absolute blast playing with your friends in the standard mode. The standard mode pits you and your friends, locally or online, against one another on a digital board. You roll digital dice, and your character moves along the board. Unlike traditional board games, the places you land on can come to life, with various rewards and penalties. When each player has completed a turn, everyone participates in one of the many minigames.

So, about these minigames, what exactly do you do? The games are very different from one another and require different skills that even the playing field for groups of friends. Avalanche for example has your characters fleeing an Avalanche whilst skiing. Avalanche throws various obstacles at you whilst you jump over cliffs and push over your friends. Penguin Push feels like a Fall Guys mode. Penguins heading toward the ocean have little concern of your position between them and said ocean. They will push your characters off without a moment’s notice. Your goal is to dash and weave through them to avoid this frigid fate. Then there’s ice hockey, a two on two contest that can ruin friendships if your partner in crime is having a shocker of a game. It’s also worth noting that these are returning games, hence the title name, the best games of the franchise and I do think some greats are missing, but this is still an excellent selection.

One of the best things about the game is that you aren’t always against one another. It’s something that is often overlooked in similar titles. It’s nice to go from opponent to team mates to break some of the competition for a moment. You could compare it to the comic relief in a horror movie, it’s a very welcome change of pace. So, there are games you play three versus one, two versus two and everyone for themselves… Even some that are three versus one. It’s great.

Obviously, the game needs an avatar to represent each player and that comes in the form of the various Mario heroes and villains of the series. You have 10 playable characters in total and it’s the old guard. Mario, Luigi, Wario, Peach… You get the idea. I did miss some of the more obscure characters, but at least they had Birdo.

Without a doubt, the game is best enjoyed with your friends. Even the most solemn of your social circle is likely to get sucked into the frantic and frenzied game modes. They may even let out a never heard before shriek that is hard to forget – yes, we are speaking from experience. It’s a great opportunity to bond and with a controller setup that requires half a joy con, its easy enough to get everyone in game around a physical device. It also has an online mode that is just a simple to get going.

Super Mario Party Superstars © Nintendo

There’s also something very wholesome for parents out there. Super Mario Party Superstars is age agnostic. If you can pick up a controller, you can have fun here. I almost feel like that was the mission statement of the developers. So, if you are looking for a way to engage with your family, your younger kids or even kids that are a little older – as long as they aren’t in that too cool to play with mom or dad stage, you are going to have a blast and a chance to bond.

Well, how do you beat that last paragraph? It’s a wholesome experience for family and friends that represents the Mario franchise well. Move over Monopoly, there’s a new king of boardgames and now that you mention it… He kind of looks like a younger you, Mr. Monopoly.