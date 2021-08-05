See how this bodyboarder took charge of one of SA's scariest waves

Take 16 of SA's most fearless bodyboarders and let them loose on an obscure, ultra-heavy wave somewhere up the West Coast. This is the Tand Invitational. 2019 APB World Champion, Tristan Roberts claimed his third crown in 2021 at an event that had no less than four world champs in the field. We chatted to him.

Tristan Roberts wins his third Tant Invitational © Craig Kolesky

Firstly, tell us what makes this event so gnarly compared to a regular comp.

I think the most exhilarating thing about this comp, is that it’s by invite only. You know the event organizers are going to only invite guys who they feel have the ability to put on a show, so the heats are always so stacked. There is no room for error, if you get there and make mistakes in your first heat, well then you're going to be watching the rest of the comp from the rocks. That’s always my concern, getting knocked out early and watching the boys get absolutely barreled for the rest of the day. The thought of that sucks!

I think the spectators that are there also plays a massive role in you wanting to perform - they are all frothing so much and shouting as each guy paddles into the next heaving barrel.

The wave is so perfect for the bodyboard, you have a heavy take off behind the scariest rock that you need to ride past. You are either then greeted with a large barrel or you are getting gifted with one of the most perfect ramps. But it’s all so intense, you fighting so much power as you are trying to tame this large wall of water.

It also feels like they are so close, like it’s a arena for gladiators and the spectators are just fueling us to try the most risky rides to entertain them. Tristan Roberts

The amphitheater © Craig Kolesky

You've won it a few times now, correct? How special is it to win the Tand?

Yeah this is my third victory at Tand and the feeling of winning this event is always as exciting as the last. I think it’s due to the high level of riding, You have to bring your A-game to this event. There is no playing safe. It’s all about who can go bigger and push themselves harder to try and chase those 10-point rides. I think this event will always be seen as the proving ground. Yes winning a South African Title is great, but what’s really great about winning a SA title, is that it will increase your chances of getting an invite to the Tand Invitational. This event is a true representation of what bodyboarding really is all about.

This year's event was particularly stacked, with no less than 4 World Champs in the field, must've been good to come out on top?

It did indeed feel great, winning a event when it was a true battle is always a lot more satisfying. The boys were really going for it out there, it was incredible to get out of my heat and watch guys battle it out from the rocks before paddling out for my next. You would hear the spectators start getting excited as someone scratches into the next wave and then hear them erupt as the ride is completed.

Tristan Roberts © Craig Kolesky To win a event where you know you are trading back and forth with some of the best riders in the world is an incredible feeling. Tristan Roberts

It's a one day, big hit event, what does it take (mentally and physically) to put on your best form during each heat of the day

You know I think about that a lot, because like I said the last thing I want to do is be eliminated early and then watch the rest of the event unfold. Physically I think you know when you are truly ready for the event or if you are just going there because you got an invite. Not only fit, but if you are satisfied with your riding ability over the preceding few weeks or months. I go there to do the tricks I have done over and over again... Only you know how much work you put into training. If you are physically ready, that contributes massively to your mental game. And that’s the massive difference at this level, being 100% confident in your ability. Not questioning yourself and knowing you are able to execute the trick needed. Then it’s just wave selection from there, selecting the waves that have the potential to score as excellent rides. The rest of the waves are inviting to go on, but you need to let them go by. Or else you will paddle back and watch someone else ride the 10 point ride you were wanting.

Tristan Roberts © Craig Kolesky

With so many home-grown Saffa World Champs, why do you think Bodyboarding is not more 'well known' in the SA mainstream sports scene?

There are many reasons, but I will stick to the most obvious reason to why these events are not seen by the mainstream. I think it’s because we don’t have enough events like Tand happening. Events that are focused on attracting spectators and making it a day of excitement for them and focus on producing good content of the best riders in the best conditions. Ask anyone that was there on the day if they had a good time, I guarantee you they will say yes. If you see the interest and crowd that came down to watch, You will quickly see how many people love watching bodyboarding. I think the main focus for any event should be having good waves and having good media around the event. If you have that, you already attract attention that mainstream media cannot ignore. That’s the bottom line event organizers have been missing for a long time. Many times the events have one or the other. We need to focus on showing people what the sport is about. The Tand event is so important for our sport in the country and I am so happy it came back this year. It is a good bench mark for anyone to work off if you want a bodyboarding event to be a success. Having events like this reignites the stoke. So hats off to everyone that made it happen.

Way up the West Coast © Craig Kolesky Deep © Craig Kolesky Not just about the tube © Craig Kolesky Spoils of war © Craig Kolesky Slab days © Craig Kolesky For the boys in the channel © Craig Kolesky Boost © Craig Kolesky

What is next for you?

All my focus is on chasing world titles and competing. For the next few years, I will be trying to add to my world title win in 2019. I owe it to myself, after all the years of sacrifice for the sport, I want to keep pushing myself in the competition scene until I get over that. Other than that, it’s to keep producing content for guys to hopefully be amped on and get them inspired to keep doing what we all love - ride waves!