You'd also be dancing if you had your face on a Red Bull can

in the local dance scene, started dancing when he was in my primary school but made it a profession in 2005. He got a formal Pantsula training in a Pantsula company called Shakers & Movers. He's been a stalwart of the industry for over 15 years and has a variety of accolades to his name, including winning

He was recently surprised by the reveal of his very own Red Bull Dance Your Style limited can. Tebza is a stalwart in the pantsula scene and represented South Africa at the Red Bull Dance Your Style world final in Paris in 2019 as a wildcard entry.

Tebza’s recent surprise with his can took place earlier this week and is a monumental moment for him and the pantsula scene in South Africa with it being the first time a South African dancer is represented on the can.

This was the best moment of my life! Seeing myself on the Red Bull can really ignited my purpose and highlighted the spirit I have of promoting Spantsula and opening more doors for my fellow brothers and sisters

