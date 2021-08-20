You'd also be dancing if you had your face on a Red Bull can

Teboho Diphehlo, better known as Tebza in the local dance scene, started dancing when he was in my primary school but made it a profession in 2005. He got a formal Pantsula training in a Pantsula company called Shakers & Movers. He's been a stalwart of the industry for over 15 years and has a variety of accolades to his name, including winning Red Bull Dance your Style in SA in 2018.
He was recently surprised by the reveal of his very own Red Bull Dance Your Style limited can. Tebza is a stalwart in the pantsula scene and represented South Africa at the Red Bull Dance Your Style world final in Paris in 2019 as a wildcard entry.
Tebza’s recent surprise with his can took place earlier this week and is a monumental moment for him and the pantsula scene in South Africa with it being the first time a South African dancer is represented on the can.
This was the best moment of my life! Seeing myself on the Red Bull can really ignited my purpose and highlighted the spirit I have of promoting Spantsula and opening more doors for my fellow brothers and sisters
The Red Bull Dance Your Style can features Tebza as well as Red Bull Dancer, Angyil, from the United States of America. Angyil is no stranger to Tebza as the two have worked together on various dance projects over the years. Tebza’s passion for local dance has been highlighted with his own Smart Pantsula business which promotes dance to his local community of Naledi, Soweto and beyond. Tebza has also worked with major local artists such as Mi Casa as well as travelling abroad to promote the dance style.
The Red Bull Dance Your Style can will be available in store from 1 September with an accompanying consumer activation where audiences can win big prizes. The National Final be taking place in Cape Town on 23 October and the World Final on 4 December in Johannesburg.