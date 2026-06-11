Tekken 8: What you can expect in Season 3 of the fighting game

The new season of Tekken 8 begins on 17 March, and the third year promises new gameplay, new characters and a gameplay experience that is more reminiscent of the earlier parts of the series. Here you can find all the information currently known about the new update:

Alle Inhalte der dritten Season auf einen Blick © Bandai Namco

01 Confirmed DLC characters

A total of four new characters will be released, all of which can be purchased as part of a character pass. Three of these are already known. Fighter #4 and a new stage will be announced in the future.

Kunimitsu

Release: 01.06.2026

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The ninja woman from Japan also made an appearance in Tekken 7. Before that, players had to wait quite a long time to be able to play Kunimitsu outside of a Tekken tag game. She had already made her debut in Tekken 1, with another appearance in the direct sequel.

Kunimitsu will be released in late spring. It is currently expected to go live along with the other changes in the Season 3 update.

Bob

Onigiri and burgers: Bob's back, baby! © Bandai Namco

Release: Summer

A real favourite among Tekken fans. Bob is one of the most essential characters in the series. His gameplay has always rewarded strong fundamentals and hopes are high that this will also be the case in Tekken 8. Especially with Bandai Namco's promise that they want to get back to their roots in terms of gameplay.

Since Tekken 6, Bob has not skipped a part of the series and was once even playable as Slim Bob in a slimmed-down version. However, this no longer offered the fusion of weight and speed that made the fighter so popular.

Roger Jr.

Roger Jr. has quite the backstory © Bandai Namco

Release: Autumn

The story of Roger Jr. is wild and thus a perfect example of how absurd the story lines in Tekken can be. Roger Jr. is - surprisingly - the son of Roger, a genetically engineered kangaroo who was playable in Tekken 2. Roger Jr. joined the fighting community in Tekken 5. Together with his mother, he searches for his supposedly kidnapped father. Only for both of them to discover at the end of the arcade mode that he had simply abandoned his family to make a nice life for himself. This was followed by a divorce and Roger Jr. distancing himself from his father. You can't make something like that up.

02 Gameplay changes

It's no secret that the Tekken community isn't happy with how Tekken 8 has evolved gameplay-wise. In an attempt to tone down the defensive gameplay from part 7, Bandai Namco overcorrected a bit and created an environment dominated by plus frames and 50/50s. "Back to basics" was promised in the first trailer for the new season.

Bandai Namco has now backtracked a little on this statement and explained that neither the defence will be strengthened nor the offence weakened. You shouldn't expect anything that drastically interferes with the gameplay philosophy of Tekken 8.

The first details of the planned balance and gameplay updates are now also known:

Heat Smashes will no longer lead to wall splats, resulting in fewer combo opportunities from Heat Smashes when the opponent is in a bad situation anyway (back against the wall).

Passive buffs during Heat and Installs will be adjusted. These character-specific power-ups continued to run even after the heat bar expired. Now they end as soon as the character's heat is used up.

Rank reset

The adjusted balancing will also reset the rank system for online battles. However, so that you don't go away empty-handed, you will receive special titles based on your highest rank achieved in the first two seasons.