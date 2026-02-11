How Thati Zulu manages her fitness training and recovery with technology

In late 2025, Fresh off winning the Africa Cup of Nations with the Proteas women's hockey team in the final against Ghana in Egypt, Thati Zulu is setting her sights on the 2026 Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup which will be co-hosted by Belgium and Netherlands in August.

Having completed her first Hyrox event in July, it’s evident that Zulu thrives most when challenging herself and tackles her strength, conditioning, fitness and recovery head-on.

Her weekly training schedule sees her in the gym on Monday and Friday with an emphasis on a strength-focused approach. There is a balance between lower and upper-body work coupled with a running programme which comprises agility, speed and endurance. As an international hockey player, it’s imperative to have a blend of speed and endurance in particular because there is continuous high-speed running in a game.

01 Understanding ‘The Why’ Of Training

Thati Zulu and Matthew Stone at Hyrox © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

“With certain exercises it’s important to understand why I’m doing it and how it benefits me,” she says. “For example, I will ask our current sports scientist, Demi Leech: ‘How exactly is this exercise going to benefit me as a striker?’” The key for Zulu is to develop her programme so it’s specialised to her and what she’s trying to improve as an athlete.

Zulu says it’s sometimes more of a general programme and is not specific to what she needs to practice for or get better at. As such, in collaboration she makes adjustments to her training programme to allow her to maximise the output. Zulu previously worked with Dr Wayne Lombard who was in charge of the strength and conditioning programme. The athlete performance specialist lives by the motto of ‘science never lies’ and made a big impression on Zulu during his time with the South African hockey team.

02 The Evolution of Fitness Technology

The advance in technology is another aspect which aids and abets high-level performance. Zulu had data provided during the Africa Cup of Nations which was split into forwards, midfielders and defenders. The volume and intensity of training was charted and the team average was also listed within the tactical document. If your volume is good (it’s green), if it’s average, (it’s orange) and if it’s under-par, (it’s red). She has the data to see as a forward line who is carrying the weight, why is X player carrying more and why aren't they all at the required standard. The data ensures players are held accountable and keep improving in every training session and match.

Thati Zulu at Red Bull Base Elsbethen portrait session 2025 © Niko Zuparic / Red Bull Content Pool

Zulu outlines that results from each training session and match day are uploaded for all to see on the team’s group platform. She says that there is always an average and standard when it comes to training and games and you always want to hit the average or be above it. With a squad of 25 players, only 18 athletes are selected for competition which makes it tough to secure a spot and therefore training targets have to be attained.

Zulu’s training is based on different heart rate zones and made up of TT1, TT2, TT3 and TT4. Zulu says that TT4 is the worst possible training you could have because your heart rate always has to be in red and you have to run until near-death. Whereas, TT1 is more technical and skill-specific based on game play and is less strenuous physically.

Zulu’s running programme is scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Over and above running drills, which include 10 x 40m shuttle runs, 5 x 4-minute runs at 95% of her maximum heart rate and sprints, Zulu and her teammates have scaled all 301 of the Biskop Steps in Clifton as a leg-burner and heart-rate increaser. “It was super tough on the legs and arms,” she recalls. “I had to make sure my arms were up and also concentrate on the ball because you don’t want to drop it as it’s a long way back down.”

With mobility work on Sunday, it comprises three sets of 10 reps of each exercise and includes ankle gliders, cossack squats, lying hip rotations and activated couch stretch.

03 Beyond the Field and Gym Sessions

As far as injury prevention goes, Zulu underlines that it’s based on what she eats and how she manages her recovery, while training fatigued impacts on how her body feels.

“Sometimes as an athlete we are pushed to the edge and want to push even when our bodies are saying ‘no’”. Wednesday is a rest and recovery day which allows Zulu to focus on injury-prevention and career longevity. On recovery days, she must earn a minimum of 100 points via five recovery methods – namely: Sleep, stretching, ice baths, slow walks, having a massage or practicing self-care – on a scaled points value system.

As much as it’s ‘train, train, train’ for Zulu, rest and recovery is important. Strength training is also undertaken in order to prevent injuries. “If you don’t strengthen certain muscles you can become injury-prone,” she says. “The most common injury in hockey is a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament or damage to the meniscus.” Zulu hasn’t suffered any serious injuries and she attributes it to her rest, recovery, strength and conditioning.

04 Prevention Better Than Cure

She also makes use of recovery compression boots and does ice baths. Post-six-minute ice bath, Zulu says she is less stiff and more mobile. As a tournament progresses, fatigue naturally sets in and the legs become dead but with the right recovery and stretching, her body can sustain the load. In terms of equipment, she has a massage gun and recovery compression boots at her disposal. Depending on the state of her body, she’ll book a sports massage and physio two to three times a month.

“I don’t believe your body can naturally recover on its own but you can prevent injuries,” she says. The maxim of prevention being better than cure certainly rings true for Zulu.

05 Inspired?

