The 10 best sports games for Android

In addition to popular games such as football simulations and racing games , our selection also includes unusual sports games such as skateboarding and table tennis. So there's sure to be something for everyone.

01 Bike Unchained 3

1 min Red Bull Bike Unchained 3 trailer Race among the best in the world in the Bike Unchained 3 mobile game.

Cool mountain bikes from well-known manufacturers, lots of unlockable parts and outfits and significant improvements in gameplay and graphics: Bike Unchained 3 is racing to the start and is a significant improvement on its predecessor. This PvP multiplayer MTB game is a real blast. Do you have what it takes to compete in races against players from all over the world? Then prove it:

02 Dirt Bike Unchained

1 min Check out the Dirt Bike See the action that Dirt Bike Unchained has in store.

Do you have petrol running through your veins instead of blood? Then put your skills to the test in Dirt Bike Unchained. Various dirt bikes and numerous trails are waiting to be mastered by you on the rocky road to success.

03 Big mountain adventure

Großes Bergabenteuer (Grand Mountain Adventure) - A cool snowboard game © Toppluva AB

This open-world ski and snowboard game has it all, even though it is completely free to download. Winter sports fans will get their money's worth here.

Whether freeride, parkrun or slalom: there's something for everyone here. The free-to-play version only includes one mountain, but it's quite something. If you buy the full version, you get a whole 7 mountains to let off steam.

04 FIFA Mobile

When it comes to the best sports games for Android, one of the greats should not be missing: FIFA Football from Electronic Arts. The title is undoubtedly one of the best football games available in the Google Play Store on Android smartphones and tablets.

05 Retro Bowl

Old-school American football with retro graphics and impeccable gameplay. Retro Bowl is an excellent sports game and completely free. A must-have, not just for NFL fans.

06 Virtua Tennis Challenge

Virtua Tennis lebt auf Mobile-Plattformen weiter © SEGA

Of course, tennis fans on Android are not left out and can look forward to the mobile spin-off of the popular Virtua Tennis series. It doesn't cost a cent and scores with great gameplay, 50 players and 18 stadiums.

07 Table Tennis Touch

Small racket, fast ball, lots of fun... Table Tennis Touch is probably the best table tennis game for Android and proves that "ping pong" can also be fun on mobile devices. The title impresses with a wide range of fun mini-games and multiplayer modes.

08 Snowboarding The Fourth Phase

1 min The Fourth Phase Video Game Trailer Download The Fourth Phase snowboard game right now for free!

Glistening snow, steep slopes and a board under your feet - are your fingers itching too? Then you can let off steam with Snowboarding The Fourth Phase and plunge into the virtual mountains and onto numerous descents in this snowboarding game .

09 NBA 2K Mobile Basketball

With NBA 2K Mobile Basketball, you don't just have the stars of the NBA in your pocket at all times. You can also slip into their virtual alter egos and go basketball hunting with them. Various modes including real-time PvP round off the licensed NBA mobile game .

10 EA SPORTS UFC

EA's UFC mobile game is tough as nails. The advantage of the virtual beating is that instead of a black eye and a broken nose, you'll have a lot of fun playing with the stars of the UFC.

Love gaming? Watch 'Memories of CS:GO – The Early Years' for free on Red Bull Tv.

1 h 28 min Memories of CS:GO – The Early Years Embracing Counter-Strike 2, we reminisce on CS:GO's golden age with its protagonists.