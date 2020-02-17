Kinshasa to London: The Busy Twist reconnects with Tres on new Afropop cut

Globe-trotting producer, Ollie Williams aka The Busy Twist has, for the past eight years or so, crossed continents to work with musicians and vocalists from across Africa, South America, and the Caribbean islands.

His latest collaboration is with Tres , a Congolese singer and songwriter who settled in the UK after seeking refuge from political conflicts in his home country.

On new track Ya Yo (meaning 'For You'), Tres slips between registers as he delivers silky Afropop meditations on a Congolese proverb that translates roughly to "love is like a knife, be careful where you are holding it."

Ya Yo will arrive on digital platforms on February 21 . Hear the new track first here, and find out more about how it came together below.

What's your process when working with new artists in the countries you visit?

Ollie Williams, The Busy Twist: The process is always different with different artists but I like to work directly with them -- and preferably in their natural environment, for them to be most comfortable. I'm always looking for the feeling of the music to inspire me, and really like to work with artists I can connect with on a personal level because I find most inspiration when I'm able to tap into these feelings. It's this that enable me to push boundaries and develop something unique.

Right now, I'm in Tanzania working with a new young artist who I'd never met before coming here. It started from hearing some demos, and even though the music style was not my own I loved his voice -- and, after talking with him, I loved his spirit too and immediately could imagine songs that would suit his voice.

He showed me lots of different music from East Africa, which is a new territory for me, and when I arrived here to begin working on this project I got in contact with some local musicians who are maestros in this style and know the folk law well. I brought them to the studio to record various ideas over the demos I'd built, and also create new demos incorporating the rhythms, musical elements, and new knowledge they're giving me.

This is my favourite part of the process, because it's where I learn the most and grow as a producer. It's important for me to be present in the environment to gain the real knowledge of new rhythms and styles. It's so different to just listening to reference songs from home or on YouTube.

Tres.jpg © Press

How did you link up to write this new record?

Ollie: We actually met back in 2013 when Tres' publisher's sent him to my studio for a session -- we instantly vibed and made two bangers.

Tres: We had one session but then lost contact for so many years. All I had was an mp3 bounce of the idea we did, which I loved so much. Then by fate Ollie found me again and we were able to reconnect from where our journey really began.

Ollie: After four years, I found him on Instagram through a hashtag, DM'd him, got his number and we jumped on a call. Both excited to finally have reconnected, we got back in the studio for about a month and created some real magic which will be dropping throughout this year.