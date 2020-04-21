10 Things Gamers Just Accept

You are the chosen one

Final Fantasy 7 © GamingBolt

Just like everyone else… This is particularly notable in multiplayer games and even more so in MMO titles. A fine example of this happening in even the best of games is Final Fantasy 14. The MMO deserves all the praise it currently gets, but you can’t help but notice that there are quite a few chosen ones running around. The game goes to great lengths to explain that you are the Warrior Of Light and the only person who can save the world from unimaginable nightmares…. Just like everyone else.

Water may be water or lava in disguise

Gamers and water have been in a never-ending war since the first time someone had the misfortune of thinking, “hmm that water looks nice.” Somehow, I imagine that every gamer has had a conversation with another gamer about how beautiful the water looks in a certain game. Regardless of how well rendered it is, that water may hide a terrible secret, it may either lead to a relaxing swim, perhaps enjoyed best with a pink cocktail or it is as likely to be lava in disguise and will instantly murder your chosen-one character who foolishly selected to dip their toe. This same water may be seen later in a cutscene were animals or the protagonist themselves decides to have a cool drink.

Dialog options are more like dialog roulette

Any avid RPG fan knows this one, moments after an NPC’s dramatic life event, you are given two choices. The first choice seems cruel and malicious, a small line of text that reads, “I feel nothing” and the second a pure innocent and sympathetic, “I’m sorry.” Obviously, those wanting to play the baddie and those wanted to be the noble hero know what they need to do… except…

I feel nothing

“I feel nothing… a deep emptiness… Mark my words NPC I will make this right! Truly… I am so sorry.”

I’m sorry

“I’m sorry, but you suck, and you deserve this, go cry alone. You aren’t even real by the way, just a stupid side character in a game. Also, I hate you.”

Bosses aren’t great at keeping score

Remember that moment of true joy, perhaps it read “Nightmare slain” or a cutscene began where your character was no longer in control and you were rewarded with a moment of relief after the numerous failed attempts that preceded it. Bosses don’t remember, clearly by defeating them once out of 100 attempts you have truly become a superior player and now are capable and able to progress.

Zombies can infect anyone with just one bite if they aren’t you

Bloodborne © USGamer

Do you like Resident Evil? How about Left for Dead? Well always remember that although we canonically accept in most zombie games that a single bite will turn the warmest of companions into a terrible foe, that you will be fine with a few noms here and there. I mean they were just zombie love bites really.

Brooding Edgy People are invincible

Let us put ourselves in the shoes of a hostile NPC for a moment, you are hanging out, having a good time… Maybe you are mugging a few folk – life seems pretty good. Suddenly, out of nowhere a teen with unrealistically spikey hair approaches. You try to calm your companions, “it’s ok, they haven’t made any self-loathing comments yet.” In the distance you hear a few words that send a cold shiver down your spine, “I… I just don’t think anyone understands me.”

You accept your fate; your time has come.

Jars must be broken

I know this one is particularly common, but there’s a good reason for that. Let’s explore this from a different angle to keep it original. Why do NPC’s scatter swords, currency, medicine, collectibles and even shields inside pots? We keep hearing about how terrible Link must be running house to house breaking the family heirlooms, but can we please address why the pot plant in the corner has a rare bow in it in the first place?

The wrong way is the way to loot

Only in computer games would a person be lost in a seemingly endless maze, see the light at the end of the tunnel and immediately turn around as they realise they have inadvertently travelled the correct path and have yet to fully explore their map allowing them to break some pot plant conveniently placed at a dead end containing one hi-potion that must be hoarded like a dragon and never used.

Achievements are more like participation awards

When I was younger, it was quite an achievement to “clock” a game. Back in the earlier ages of gaming, there was far less content in a game and the ability to get 40 hours out of a game came solely through the difficulty. As developers have changed their focus from difficulty to the overall experience, challenging a player but ultimately participating as an ally who wishes to see the game concluded they added achievements, little notes keeping you company along the way to inspire us to keep going. “Congratulations! 10 points for logging in for the first time!” Honestly, I am confident I can teach a small mammal how to consistently unlock achievements in modern games.

Lots of ammo or wide-open space signal certain doom