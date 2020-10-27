TJ Rogers talks life experiences and his new video part

TJ Rogers came up in skating the hardest way of all, letting his skating do the talking. Like every dreamer, Rogers started out by shooting 'sponsor me' tapes on the freezing streets of Ontario in Canada. Now he lives in Los Angeles, skating every day and living his dream. From a starting point of nowhere, he nurtured his talent and love for skating and never got distracted.

Canada is really getting its shine in the skate world recently and Rogers is one of the people who's made that so – joining a Canadian skate alumni that includes Rick Howard, Rick McCrank, Colin McKay, Sluggo, Moses Itkonen, Alex Chalmers, Grant Patterson and, more recently, Wade Desarmeaux, all of whom have influenced skating in their own ways.

One of the people who's held doors open for Canadian skaters is Bill Weiss, Rogers's team manager at Blind Skateboards. Rogers put in the work to become pro for Blind with class and no shortcuts, right in the place where the stakes are highest. He proves to every dreamer that it can be done, even in 2020.

TJ Rogers © Peter Jamison/Red Bull Content Pool

His Switch Bigspin at Wallenberg and other markers he's left around California since his arrival are only part of the story of what makes Rogers who he is today, but they do demonstrate where his undeniable talent ranks in the heartland. Anyone is free to step to those spots, anytime they choose. Few carve their names on them, though.

You can see how much Rogers loves skating from the effervescence coming from the footage: he's living the skate life right. Happy to do a demo, happy to hop in the van, he was brilliant in Smile , brilliant in Homecoming , tireless at the last CPH/BER contest and he has some of the best tricks in the game as his own.

A lot of pro skaters take their foot off the gas as soon as they arrive. Never this guy. The very least that can be said about TJ Rogers – leaving aside everything else he has achieved in life – is that he's fully realised his skateboarding gift and this new video part of his, which we've reworked for your viewing pleasure, is full of beautifully measured and inventive skating.

We grabbed a moment of headspace with Rogers at home in California just as his part dropped to see what's up.

First of all, congratulations on a superb, well-rounded part. How do you feel about it now that it's done and out there?

I'm honestly stoked on how the part turned out. I’ve been working on this part all year, so it feels good to finish it.

TJ Rogers – Gap to Backside 5-0 © Luke Lutz

In a way, you have made it in the hardest sphere of pro skating. How do you stay on the cutting edge?

Thanks for the compliment. I usually don't think of it like that. I'm just trying to go out skating everyday with my friends, making the most of each day on my board.

TJ Rogers Backside 50–50 © Sam McGuire

You've jumped in at the deep end on a couple of our more exotic skate trips over the years. How is it to pack a board and head into the unknown like that?

When I was younger, it was super exciting to be going to another part of the world – not to mention places I've never even heard of before. I hadn’t heard of Mauritius prior to going there. It was definitely hard for me at the same time, though. I'm such a picky eater that it was a challenge everyday to find food I'd eat. I definitely made the most of each trip however.

TJ Rogers – 360 Flip © Scott Serfas

Do you have a favourite place from those tours?

Definitely Chiang Mai in Thailand . We went out there in April, when it was the Thai New Year. Every year they have a water festival for three days and everyone is in the streets drinking and super soaking each other. It was something I'll never forget.

Water fight! © Hopfensperger

Blind really seem to be making moves, with Sora Shirai and Nassim Lachhab both coming up right now. Anything in the pipeline for the brand, video-wise? It would be sick to see you all together.

Yeah, Sora and Nassim are both such amazing skaters and I'm super hyped to have them as part of the squad. I think Blind might be working on something soon, but it most likely won't drop for another year or so, though.

TJ Rogers, Frontside 180 © Sam McGuire

How many tries did it take you to get that little Nollie out into the bank in Barcelona?

It didn't take me too long, I think less than an hour. The most challenging thing with that spot was the uphill run up – I'd always lose my speed before getting to the last trick.

Who do you watch today for inspiration?

The OGs that carved the path for us.

What would you say to the young TJ Rogers, who was crushed when your first sponsor fell through?

It's not the end of the world, kid! Don't be discouraged, keep doing your thing and don't let anything stop you.

TJ Rogers – Backside Nollie Flip © Luke Lutz

Anyone you'd like to shout out?