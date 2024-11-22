Cracking the Nutrition Code for Longer Trail Races

The RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town (UTCT) is an unpredictable race for many reasons, making it a battle of endurance, resilience and smart decision-making. For pro trail runner Toni McCann, a sound nutrition strategy is the backbone of any successful performance, especially in an ultra-distance race where every calorie counts.

“Nutritional planning for an ultra is an art, not a science,” says McCann. “There’s no one-size-fits-all solution—it’s about preparation, experimentation and adaptability.”

01 The Fundamentals of Ultra Nutrition

According to McCann, who has won big international races of various distances, a marathon and an ultra-trail race differ significantly in their nutritional demands. While a marathon may last a few hours, UTCT’s longer distances—up to 100 miles—require more than carbohydrate gels and hydration.

“Carbs are king,” McCann explains. “They should form the majority of your energy intake, delivered through carbohydrate drinks, gels or bars. For races longer than six hours, you can add moderate protein. For 12-plus hours, a bit of fat is also helpful, but in moderation. Protein and fat slow digestion, so balance is key,” she says.

Hydration is equally critical: “In a marathon, mild dehydration is manageable, but in an ultra, it can quickly become dangerous. Aim to drink 750ml to one litre of water per hour, ideally with an electrolyte solution for better absorption.” In addition, McCann highlights the smart use of caffeine for high-intensity sections. McCann gets her caffeine from Red Bull.

As an example, McCann refers back to her race recap after winning UTMB CCC. During this 101-kilometre race her nutrition goals were to hit:

92g carbs per hour with Maurten drinks and gels

Roughly 7,5L of fluid planned + more as needed

650mg caffeine from Red Bull, distributed evenly throughout the race

Supplement as much as I could at the aid stations

Toni McCann © UTMB

Mastering Race Day Nutrition

McCann emphasizes the importance of preparation before race day. “Start prepping your glycogen stores about three days out by increasing carbs in your diet—think simple, low-fibre options like rice or pasta. Stay well-hydrated with electrolytes in the days leading up to the race.”

On race day itself, small and consistent fueling is the goal. “I plan to consume around 80g of carbs per hour during a long race. That’s spread across gels, bars, bananas, and carb drinks to maintain a steady energy supply.”

She cautions against surprises: “Never try anything new on race day. Test your nutrition in training to ensure it sits well with your stomach, especially during intense efforts.”

Toni McCann © UTMB

02 Troubleshooting on the Trail

For McCann, flexibility is essential. “More often than not, trail issues like fatigue or brain fog stem from poor nutrition. If you stay on top of your energy supply, you’re giving yourself the best chance to push through.”

Environmental factors like heat add complexity. “High temperatures can divert blood flow away from your stomach, making digestion harder. Cooling techniques—like ice in your pack or bandana—can help.”

03 Packing Essentials

Toni shares her go-to items for staying fueled and hydrated:

Extra gels: “Always carry 1-2 more gels than you think you’ll need. A section might take longer than planned, and hitting the wall is hard to recover from.”

Salt rehydration solution: “I swear by a concentrated electrolyte mix, like Revive or LMNT. It’s great for quickly addressing dehydration.”

04 The Mental Aspect

Above all, McCann highlights the mental side of nutrition. “Plan your intake around the course—know where the aid stations are and what they’ll offer. Break your race into manageable sections, both for your mind and your fueling strategy.”

With careful planning and these pro tips, you can tackle UTCT’s epic trails with confidence—and maybe even enjoy a gel or two along the way.