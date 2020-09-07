Loving life 2-minutes at a time with Tony Hawk

First and foremost I need to state that I have a bit of a soft spot for Tony Hawk Pro Skater. This was a game that dominated a large portion of my childhood and so I have been eagerly awaiting this game from the second it was announced. That’s not to say that a review of a game I loved as a kid will thus be an automatic high score, in fact, in many ways, I feel sorry for any game that tries to live up to the expectations of what I remember as one of my favourite games of all time.

That being said, as soon as I had passed the logo parade from all the developers and publishers and the all too familiar sound of 'Rage Against the Machine’s Guerilla Radio' began to crescendo I was instantly teleported back in time to one of a dozen weekends jamming the original Tony Hawk Pro Skater with several friends all taking a chance at pulling off some ridiculous combo or completing some insane gap. I was back to a simpler time where life was enjoyed one two minute run at a time.

For those who have never had the pleasure of enjoying a Tony Hawk Pro Skater Game the premise is pretty simple, you have two minutes to achieve one of several goals in the map, from various collectables or smashing the High, Pro or SICK score targets. Once you’ve accomplished enough of these goals you unlock the next stage. You do all this by performing various tricks which can loosely be grouped into grinds, grabs, flips, manuals and lip tricks. Grinds are any trick involving grinding a part of your board along a rail or edge. Grabs are tricks which involve grabbing your board in one of dozens of positions. Flips involve using your feet or hands to flip the board while in the air. Manuals are tricks where you balance on just two of the four wheels and finally, lip tricks involve balancing on the edge of a ramp or bowl. There you have it “everything” you need to know to become a professional skater...kinda.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 © Activision

The real fun and skill of the game come from combining these tricks to make insane combo strings and rack up crazy points. Every time you add a new trick to the combo your score multiplier goes up. In the beginning, you’ll be stoked getting combos with 5 or 6 tricks in them, but after a few runs, you’ll be rocking 20x, 30x, even 40x combos. But remember, if you bail you lose all the points from that combo, so the risk-reward element is always present.

The stages are pretty varied and the fact that you get both Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 means there is stacks of variety whether you are grinding tables at School, sticking massive hang time in the local mall or even grinding it up in Area 51 – there is plenty to do and see. After a while you’ll probably get what I like to call “Tony vision” where even as you walk or drive around your town or city, you’ll starting identifying different lines you could skate (if of course, you had the ability in real life, which unfortunately I lack).

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 © Activision

The developers at Vicarious Visions have a lot of love for this franchise and it shows with the level of detail that has been crammed into every aspect of the game. Not only does the remake match the original in every way, but they have also added so much extra content with new multiplayer game modes, co-op play, a ton of new challenges and more swag than you could ever hope to collect. Every brand in the skating universe seems to be here so you can make your skater look exactly how you want with a ridiculous amount of customization options (I do wish they would have more varieties of beards, but I may be biased).