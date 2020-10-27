See what happened when Giniel de Villiers went sim racing
© Julien Delfosse / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool
All the action from the Toyota Esports Challenge
Giniel de Villiers traded in his steering wheel for a console to compete in the Toyota Esports Challenge - where real life racers competed against gamers in an online rally challenge over a 4 week competition.
The Toyota Esports Challenge recently concluded after nearly 2 months of online competition. The competition ran in two stages, with stage 1 pitting real life rally racers against some of South Africa’s best sim racers. Previous Red Bull Hot Laps Challenge winner Alleric “Ulti” Enslin joined ex rally racer Charl Wilkin and White Rabbit Gaming drivers Jason Absmeier and Bruno Cadilhe to represent the “gamers”. Gineil’s Toyota Gazoo team mates Mandla Mdakane, Henk Latega, Michael Van Rooyen and Guy Botterill joined him in taking on the sim racers.
In stage 1, the 9 competitors raced each week on various tracks with dynamic weather conditions. The competition was played on WRC9, a popular rally simulator that mirrors many of the tracks featured in the World Rally Championship. The four competitors with the fastest times would qualify for Stage 2. Giniel finished 6th in Stage 1, with the sim drivers taking the top 4 spots and Guy Botterill clinching 5th place with only a 4 point lead on Giniel. The Red Bull athlete says he wasn’t a gamer before the competition: “I’m not really a gamer and don’t play other games. I haven’t really spent much time gaming but I did practice for about an hour before we did each stage. I enjoyed the challenge!”
In Week 1 Giniel wasn’t able to finish the race, because of the blistering pace set by sim racers in his lobby. In WRC9 you need to finish within 25 seconds of the first car going over the line and Giniel had taken it rather slowly on the Kenya track. However, as the competition progressed he steadily picked up his pace and by Week 3 he was 4 seconds off the slowest sim racer’s time. He says he always knew it would be extremely tough to catch the professional gamers: “I really did think it would be tough. I didn’t know much about competitive sim racing but I assume how you set up your car and other variables make a big difference.” Charl Wilken and Jason Absmeier, who would eventually claim 1st and 2nd in the competition, spent most of Stage 1 clocking track times that landed them top of the leaderboard world wide and not just in the challenge.
While many Sim Racers have made the jump into real racing cars, rally is a whole new beast. Giniel says he was impressed with the sim racers and thought they were extremely quick. He says it is obvious that they are extremely good at what they do. However, he says there are some fundamental differences when moving into a real rally car:
The biggest difference, of course, is that there are no consequences if you crash a sim! Although sim racing is becoming more realistic, I don’t think you’d ever be able to simulate the real racing experience, especially in terms of g-forces and fear factor
For many aspiring sim racers, online gaming provides access to a world of racing they may not have the means or financial resources to access. Most sim racers will tell you their dream is to sit behind the wheel of a real car and race. For others, sim racing is a reminder of that real racing. Charl Wilkin, the eventual Toyota Esports Challenge winner, is a former rally champion and has raced in real life with Giniel. He says sim racing keeps the wheel in his hands and allows him to continue to enjoy his passion. For those wanting to make the jump from online driving to real life rally racing, Giniel has some extremely important advice: “The two are very different, so my best advice would be to start slow because if you crash in real life it is going to cost you a lot of money!”