Get mentally ready to race with Lucy Charles-Barclay's mind hacks

"If you haven't got your head in the game, then you're not going to do well."

That’s triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay 's view on just how important mental preparation is to succeeding at a big athletic challenge. Here Lucy provides some mental hacks for tri supremacy.

How to push yourself harder in training

If you’re constantly able to push yourself further, it’s going to take seconds off your performance Lucy Charles

Be hydrated before you start a session

Pace yourself during training – you don’t want to go too hard, too soon

Stay positive – negative thoughts will only slow you down

Make sure you’re properly fuelled up nutrition-wise

Psych yourself up for a training session

How to keep yourself motivated

It can be really, really tough when you're training day in, day out to keep motivated Lucy Charles

Look back through old photos of past successes to stay motivated – scroll through your Instagram feed and reflect on those moments

Consider tracking your sleep, weight and nutrition on an app, then work out patterns that have worked for you and try and replicate them

Relax and recover to bank the training you’ve done

How to own race day

Nerves aren’t necessarily a bad thing – if you can control them in the right way Lucy Charles

Everyone gets nervous on race day – it just means you want to capitalise on all the hard work that you’ve put into your training

Make a checklist so that you don’t forget important equipment – it’s one less thing to have to think about

Reflect on tough training sessions you've had and think about how they’ll help you in the race

Post-race, reflect on the journey you’ve been on to get to this point and give yourself a pat on the back

Certain lifestyle factors can also have a big impact on your mindset as you prepare for a big sporting competition. Here's Lucy advice on two of the most important...

Nutrition

Nutrition plays a huge part – not only in your physical preparation, but in your mental preparation as well Lucy Charles

Forward plan your meals for the week, so that you’re not thinking about what you’re going to have to cook after a training session

If you’re training heavily, ensure that you’re never in calorie deficit

Get a good balance of carbs, proteins and fats – that’s good fats, mind, from things like nuts and avocados

Fats give a slow energy release; carbohydrates provide an instant energy hit; protein helps repair muscle and is great post-session

Eating well can lift your performance

Sleep

As an athlete, sleep is so important Lucy Charles

