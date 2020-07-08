Get mentally ready to race with Lucy Charles-Barclay's mind hacks
You need more than a strong body to withstand the rigours of Ironman training and racing. Let triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay show you how to strengthen your mind...
"If you haven't got your head in the game, then you're not going to do well."
That’s triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay's view on just how important mental preparation is to succeeding at a big athletic challenge. Here Lucy provides some mental hacks for tri supremacy.
How to push yourself harder in training
If you’re constantly able to push yourself further, it’s going to take seconds off your performance
Lucy Charles mental preparation tips and how to push yourself
- Be hydrated before you start a session
- Pace yourself during training – you don’t want to go too hard, too soon
- Stay positive – negative thoughts will only slow you down
- Make sure you’re properly fuelled up nutrition-wise
- Psych yourself up for a training session
How to keep yourself motivated
It can be really, really tough when you're training day in, day out to keep motivated
Lucy Charles mental preparation tips: Hacks
- Look back through old photos of past successes to stay motivated – scroll through your Instagram feed and reflect on those moments
- Consider tracking your sleep, weight and nutrition on an app, then work out patterns that have worked for you and try and replicate them
- Relax and recover to bank the training you’ve done
How to own race day
Nerves aren’t necessarily a bad thing – if you can control them in the right way
Lucy Charles mental preparation: Race Day
- Everyone gets nervous on race day – it just means you want to capitalise on all the hard work that you’ve put into your training
- Make a checklist so that you don’t forget important equipment – it’s one less thing to have to think about
- Reflect on tough training sessions you've had and think about how they’ll help you in the race
- Post-race, reflect on the journey you’ve been on to get to this point and give yourself a pat on the back
Certain lifestyle factors can also have a big impact on your mindset as you prepare for a big sporting competition. Here's Lucy advice on two of the most important...
Nutrition
Nutrition plays a huge part – not only in your physical preparation, but in your mental preparation as well
Lucy Charles mental preparation tips: Nutrition
- Forward plan your meals for the week, so that you’re not thinking about what you’re going to have to cook after a training session
- If you’re training heavily, ensure that you’re never in calorie deficit
- Get a good balance of carbs, proteins and fats – that’s good fats, mind, from things like nuts and avocados
- Fats give a slow energy release; carbohydrates provide an instant energy hit; protein helps repair muscle and is great post-session
- Eating well can lift your performance
Sleep
As an athlete, sleep is so important
Lucy Charles mental preparation tips: Day to day
- Sleep properly to allow your body to recover and be ready to go again tomorrow
- If you've got training partners, set sleep goals that will allow you to smash an extra session each week