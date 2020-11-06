Tumi Tladi is finding his own voice & sound

A multi-talented creative, Tumi Tladi began as a dancer before he decided to create music. Finding success early in his musical career when his first single “You ain’t shh” blew up in the Joburg streets in 2015, his musical journey has seen him release an album and two EPs, the most recent being 2020’s “Excuse Me For Being Me” which features his most recent hit “Basadi”. The track has also been remixed with features from Rouge and Moozlie for which a music video has also been shot. We caught up with him to find out what made him refocus on music, how he has grown over the past 5 years, the sound he’s striving for and how he never thought “Basadi” would be the EPs biggest track. Read the full interview below.

What gave the renewed push to focus on music?

I went through so many lessons. I had a song called “You ain’t shh” and that song was a premature street-hype song. I guess mentally I wasn’t ready. When you start out as an artist, you usually build-up and makes songs. You kinda find yourself. So while I was trying to do that, getting into music, already my first attempt made a bit of noise in the streets. With that, I was doing club performances and everything and that wasn’t good because I wasn’t in the studio, people wanted all these things and I never had time to focus on music. From there, all those types of distractions, doing performances, kind of crippled me in a way that I couldn’t be consistent. All of those things were a big lesson.

My brand was dropping. There was a new wave of artists and I had to wake up. I was like damn, I’ve got to pick myself up. I learnt that my come-up was premature and that I need to focus on studio more. I invested in getting a studio and I was just always recording. The last four was in studio finding myself, finding my pocket, my voice. I didn’t feel like I had a voice but I can say this is Tumi Tladi’s sound. Throughout that, I was finding myself. Even releasing the album, that was premature as well. I wasn’t ready to release an album but 999 and Universal put me under pressure to do it.

After leaving them I found a place where I can breathe. Be myself. People not telling me what to do, the way they see me. By myself and find myself. And that’s what happened. I released an EP called “Never Look Back” because that meant that I need to look forward. I mustn’t dwell on what happened. I can’t be like, yo, when I made “You ain’t shh” I was hot, I try to forget about those type of things and just focus on my future. I don’t want to look back, I want to look forward and rebrand myself to create who I am.

Through that EP I discovered more things about myself. After the EP was released people started seeing that I was getting back into it. Carried on making more music. Made “Basadi”. Made my current EP, “Excuse me for being me”, and I feel like people started seeing that I had started finding myself and it doesn’t look like people are telling me what to do. So it’s been a crazy journey.

How did you push yourself to grow as a writer?

I have a best friend who also produces my music called MustBeDubz. He was my pillar, my foundation of challenging me and making me figure out why am I doing this. He was always that person that would say you’re missing the pocket, work on this. It’s kinda like mentorship. I think as an artist its important to have that person you can trust and that’s fully invested into your career. That believes in you. If you work hard, they can complement you by also working hard. And that was MustBeDubz.

At the same time for me, as a producer I wanted him to blow up. I’m just happy that people like AKA and Cassper are recognising him now. He really helped build my foundation of finding who I am and challenging me. He really helped in terms of the writing, telling me to write more. So it’s kinda like having a coach.

Tumi Tladi © Supplied

When did you start working on your latest EP?

I started working on it towards the end of January. It came from a place where we were always looking for songs for the SA market that could sell. We were at a point mentally where we needed a product that sells. When we were doing those attempts, even last year, I felt like people were not connecting in a way because I don’t feel I’m not fully being myself because I’m making music for people. That’s our job, but at the same time, don’t lose yourself trying to be everything for everybody.

So when we made the project “Excuse me for being me” I felt frustrated because I just wanted to make beautiful music. I just want to have fun doing this. If I’m going to be doing this long-term I need to enjoy it. We were working on music and I told MustBeDubz and Jillz that I just want to have fun with it. I feel like I’ve tried to cater for the market and people couldn’t connect with me ‘cause it’s not coming from a genuine place, so I said, these songs that we worked on, “Basadi” and the other ones on the EP, I want to put them out because I want people to know my frequencies.

The aim is not even to make it in the market or have a big song. I wanted people to get to know me for my frequencies. If they don’t like it, that’s cool, but at least I gave myself to everyone.

With “Basadi” coming out the way it did, there were no more questions of was Tumi a one-hit-wonder, because every time people go back to listening to my music, especially my EP, they’re like okay, he’s not a guy that can’t make good music. That’s usually the stress if you find a nice song, it becomes big in the street, now your other music is genuinely bad or you’re not being yourself, people won’t feel like they can invest in you.

So what the EP has done for me is complement my “Basadi” hype, because people have heard “Basadi” and can listen to the current project and feel that I am real and serious about music.

What themes are you exploring on the EP?

I’m a romantic, so love. I smoke kush, but I didn’t want to go too crazy with that, just create a vibe. There’s a song called “Rotation” that’s about that. There’s a song called “Low-key”... I’m a guy that loves women so I decided to speak my truth of that.

For my music in the future, I’ll go more in-depth with my life problems, but I’m a dancer, so I like to get jiggy with it. That’s what I wanted to portray in the EP. I wanted people to have a good vibe. I basically want to be the king of vibes. That’s my narrative at the moment. And when people are tired of that and the hype is enough, they just want to sit down and get to know me, I’ve also got music for that.

Tumi Tladi © Supplied

What kind of sound were you going for?

The other person I worked with was Jillz who produced Cassper’s “Move For Me” and for “Spotlight”, an RnB song, I worked with Snenzo Devero, Dion Mapoko and Ty Beatz. The sound I was going for and still want to find is a universal sound that genuinely makes people feel good. When you listen to it it shouldn’t be like I listen to this genre or this, I want the frequency to be universal.

How did “Basadi” come about?

As artists, we do a lot of songs. MustBeDubz got the guitar from an Afropop singer and said check this out. It was very weird but there was something about where we came from, we did an Afropop song called “Burning Out” featuring “Thabsie and that reminded me of it but I wanted to do hip hop. So how do we put it together? Let’s put some 808s on it. It just sounded so weird and so good at the same time. We brainstormed and had fun with the hook in studio. It was a fun studio session and we never thought anything of it. We just made the song and that was it.

I moved forward and worked on other songs for the EP. I started a WhatsApp group of girls and sent them all the songs and asked them what the single should be and one said “Basadi” is going to be the biggest song. I asked the rest of the group and they agreed.

The biggest lesson I learnt from “Basadi” is that the song that comes up for you is not always the song that you prefer. “Basadi” wasn’t a track where I said this is the one! It gave me the lesson that people choose what they want. That’s why I don’t brag anymore, I don’t say yo, I’m gonna have the biggest song in the country or I have this hot song. I learnt that the consumer really makes that choice and it’s out of your hands.

Rouge, Moozlie & Tumi Tladi © @memela_seized_themoment

For the remix, you brought on Rouge and Moozlie. How did that come about and what was the experience like?

The “Basadi” original was the push for the year. There was no intention to ever do a remix. The song was starting to get in the streets alone and we were starting to get performances because of it but then the lockdown happened and I felt stuck. I play PlayStation with Moozlie’s manager and he said to me after lockdown had started that “Basadi” was really dope and I told him that I didn’t know what to do know because of the lockdown. He said the track is hot, let’s do a remix with Rouge and Moozlie.

Other people said don’t release a remix, the song is going to blow up on its own. We decided we don’t want to take this risk and no one in the history of this industry has faced this type of situation so I decided to play it safe.

Moozlie did her part quickly and then I sent it to Rouge’s manager, he was asking me for Costa Titch’s contacts, so I said in return please play this for Rouge and then she jumped on it. It was so dope the way she announced it, she didn’t even message me to confirm, she tweeted and confirmed publicly. It was really dope! They’re really humble.

Can you tell me about the music video for the remix?

The music was supposed to be a certain way but the biggest lesson I learnt is that there is a way that my gang and I shoot music videos. Lockdown was easing so I was more involved with the director, I edited myself because there’s just a certain way we edit as dancers. There’s a certain way dancers look at shooting a music video. I decided to get involved with the editing process and we came together to edit it in a way to make us feel comfortable. We did some extra shots.

It was tough at first because we usually don’t edit, we just direct guys on how to do it but because of the restriction I had to learn how to edit which was dope because if there’s ever an emergency I know we are able to cut and edit on our own. It was a really fun experience.

In terms of the cameo, it was dope to have support from Robot Boii. We’re the new generation of artist/content creators. People like Costa Titch, Benny Chill, there’s just guys that came from dancing. From my side I don’t consider myself a rapper, I’m an artist, I don’t wanna compete with the AKA’s or Cassper’s, I want a new name. I feel like we created our own name automatically because we came with true intentions. We don’t just post a song, we do content creation. Being musicians and complementing those things together, it’s a new world, a new decade. We saw this during the lockdown, content is life. So that’s what we take very seriously.

With the music video, we had to have Robot Boii as a guest for content creation and making a skit, make people have a good time and laugh with the song. So shout out to him for jumping in. He’s actually got a music video where he continued it from the “Basadi” music video where he’s with the girls that I told him to stay away from and now in his music video I’m on FaceTime with him and he’s with the girl and I had to act all angry. It’s really dope to do a continuation like that.

The dancers are my fans doing the TikTok challenge, so that was my way of saying thank you for them pushing the initiative. My number one priority out of everything is my supporters, they come first.

What does the future hold for?

I’m making a lot music. If people try and forget about me in 2021 I’m going to flood them with a lot of music and content. One thing you can expect is that I’m never going to go quiet.