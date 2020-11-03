7 tips for getting the most out of your turbo trainer

Turbo training has come a long way in recent years. Gone are the days of being consigned to the spare bedroom for hours on end with just a wall to look at. Now, thanks to the advent and affordability of smart trainers and virtual training platforms such as Zwift, indoor training has never been more immersive.

One person who knows this better than most is Lawrence Carpenter. The pro cyclist-turned-vlogger took to Zwift earlier this year to compete in British Cycling's Race Series, and has spent his fair share of time training and competing aboard his trusty turbo.

Here he shares his tips on getting the most out of your turbo trainer; from how to beat the boredom, through to what to wear.

1. Add some entertainment

Turbo trainers have come a long way in recent years – particularly since smart trainers have become more accessible and affordable – but there's (literally) no getting away from the fact that you're sat in a stationary position staring at a wall for hours on end.

To counter this, Lawrence recommends adding some entertainment to proceedings: "Stick a movie on, stick a YouTube documentary on, stick some music on. Stick whatever it is on that you like.

"For me, what really helped was Zwift ; it was a game-changer, especially when it comes to racing. It allows you to race with anyone across the world, without leaving your garage. It makes the minutes and the hours fly by faster than anything else."

2. Make sure to have these accessories at hand

You wouldn't head out on the bike without some essentials (multitool, spare inner tubes, etc.) at hand, and riding on a turbo trainer is no different – albeit the focus is on keeping you cool and comfortable, rather than mechanical issues.

"For me, the biggest thing is a fan – the bigger, the better," says Lawrence. "Staying cool is really going to make riding inside that bit more comfortable."

He adds that having a small towel available to hand can help when things get sweaty, while you should ensure that you like the environment that your turbo trainer is set up in:

"If you don’t like the garage, move to your front room. As long as the room has some kind of ventilation, and your partner won’t go mental, you’re good."

3. Adjust your bike accordingly

Adjusting your seat's height can help with aches and pains © Denis Klero/Red Bull Content Pool

"Riding on a turbo trainer is generally far less dynamic than riding out on the road," explains James Thomas, a professional bike fitter and regular guest in Lawrence's videos. "You tend to be in one place all of the time. As a result, the idiosyncrasies and bad elements of your position start to come out – you start to get saddle sores, numb hands.

James' tips include knocking the saddle down a little bit if you do start to feel a few little niggles. "That should help reduce the discomfort of sitting in the same position."

4. Nail your kit choice

A base layer and bib shorts is a good combination for turbo training © Charlie Crowhurst / Red Bull Content Pool

Accessories and bike sorted, it's now time to turn to what you're wearing. While it might be tempting to wear as little as possible – particularly on your top half – to keep you cool, there is actually something to be said for wearing a base layer or lightweight jersey to help wick away sweat and prevent a build-up in your bib shorts.

"The key here is a comfortable pair of bib shorts with a nice pad that you know is going to work well for you, and a breathable top," says Lawrence. "For me, I use a summer short sleeve base layer, but a breathable summer jersey also does the trick.

5. Hone in on hydration

Hydrating properly is important for all sorts of riding but the nature of turbo training – where you're likely to be working harder than during a low-intensity ride or sweating more because of the lack of cooling airflow – makes getting enough fluids onboard crucial.

"Hydrating before, during, and after your turbo session is going to ensure that not only are you going to be able to get everything out during a turbo session, but it also means you’ll be able to stay on top of the watts when you’re on the turbo and then when you’re finished recover appropriately," explains Lawrence.

"You should be going for a massive bottle every hour at the very minimum."

"Something you might want to also think about is using a hydration tablet to make sure you’re getting the salts and all of the things your body really needs."

6. Remember to move

Riding on a turbo will see you moving around a lot less than when out on the road – your bike is fixed in a stationary position, meaning there isn't the side-to-side movement you get in the real world.

"You might find yourself getting out of the saddle and stretching those muscles a lot less frequently as you’d do naturally when you’re out on the road," says Lawrence.

To counter this, he recommends having a stretch when riding every now and then to avoid muscles getting tight – be that getting out of the saddle or just changing your hands' positioning on the handlebars.

"This is also something you should think about when you get off the turbo and have a good old stretch between sessions."

7. Nail your nutrition

If your stint is longer than one hour in duration, I’d certainly start thinking about what kind of carbohydrates you’re going to be putting into your body to ensure you can maintain your effort Lawrence Carpenter