A revised calendar for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup calendar has been released by the UCI, following the cancellation and postponement of numerous World Cup rounds.

The new World Cup calendar, which will now run from September to November, comprises of four venues, three of which will host double rounds of racing.

2020 UCI MTB World Cup calendar

The UCI MTB World Championships in Leogang, Austria will now hold the events for both downhill and cross-country disciplines, having previously only been scheduled for the downhill race.

The revised World Cup schedule still remains dependent on the global health situation and may be subject to change.

A successful return for Maribor to the World Cup scene © Nathan Hughes

This is how you can watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup

Every round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup will be available to watch on Red Bull TV until the end of the 2022 season. There is live coverage of downhill (DH) and cross-country (XCO) finals from every round.

At DH only rounds, finals will be on a Sunday of a weekend. For dual-rounds, DH finals will be on Saturday with XCO finals on a Sunday.

Commentary of the races on Red Bull TV will be available in several languages depending on where the the round is. English will always be the default language used but there has been commentary of races in the past in Spanish, German and French.