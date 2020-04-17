South Africa's top eracer has won the chance to race a 'real' car

In 2018, we called Ulti “the one to watch” in the South African sim racing scene. At the time he shared his dream to be able to move from sim driving to real life racing. That dream is now a reality after the young eraser won the 2020 Solidarity e-race, a charity driving event organised by well known faces in the South African motoring industry. The Solidarity e-race aimed to raise money for the Solidarity Fund while also showcasing sim racers, real life race car drivers and motoring enthusiasts who wanted to give racing a go.

The prize for the winning driver was R20 000 in cash and R30 000 in sponsored prizes, as well as the chance to test drive for the VW Polo Cup, which Ulti says is a dream come true:

“This prize I won is all I’ve ever dreamed of. I’ll finally be able to see what real world motorsport is like compared to sim driving and how close sim racing actually is to the real world. I can’t be more grateful.”

Ulti claimed the victory at the 2019 Red Bull Hot Laps Challenge in Cape Town and at the time it was clear Sim Racing locally was on the upward trajectory.

The last year has definitely seen big changes for eracers in South Africa:

“A lot of things have changed in the past year in the local sim racing scene. It has grown and matured. There are around 4 big sim racing communities now that all do their own leagues with really good participation numbers. I’ve been more on the semi-competitive side of things. I had an amazing chance to drive against South Africa’s top real world GT drivers such as Kelvin van der Linde, Sheldon van der Linde, Jordan Pepper and David Perel. It was definitely another big dream coming true - to be driving against my heroes in sim racing.”

With the spread of COVID19 and most sporting events coming to a halt. The Motoring Sport community has transitioned quickly to sim racing with both traditional racers and sim drivers coming together to compete and create engaging content for fans around the world. Ulti says that while the Corona situation that the world is facing is definitely grim, for sim racing it has been a massive blessing in disguise:

“We have seen countless times where the real world racing stars come to take on the sim racing world. Things like the F1 VirtualGP, E-NASCAR on US television, Veloce’s NotThe series and then, of course, the one our South African stars competed in hosted by Redline Motorsport. These events are pulling incredible viewership numbers. To say sim racing is currently blowing up is an understatement. Mainstream media is also seeing the potential of sim racing. I think we can expect a lot more for sim racing.”

While Sim Racing continues to get air time and more competitions launch - Ulti says his only focus, for now, is to perform well at his first Polo Cup testing:

“I think it will be really important to maybe get a chance to drive in the league itself.”