Top Five Artists to See at Ultra South Africa 2025

From euphoric trance to hypnotic techno and the infectious rhythms of Amapiano, Ultra SA 2025 promises a diverse array of musical experiences. In no particular order, here’s a look at the top five artists you absolutely cannot miss at this year’s event, including exclusive insights straight from the artists themselves.

Armin van Buuren – Main Stage

Armin van Buuren © Ultra

Dutch DJ legend Armin van Buuren is no stranger to the Ultra stage. With a career spanning over two decades, a five-time DJ Mag #1 title, and countless global awards, Armin’s performance at Ultra South Africa’s 10th Anniversary is bound to be a masterclass in high-energy trance. Known for his euphoric melodies and epic festival sets, Armin promises to bring a set packed with new anthems from his latest album Breathe In (2024), alongside timeless classics.

“I can think of a bigger stage that Ultra South Africa and I can't wait to go back," Armin shared ahead of the performance.

2. Massano – RESISTANCE Stage

Massano © Ultra

Emerging from Liverpool’s vibrant electronic scene, Massano has quickly become a key figure in melodic techno. With a string of hits like "The Feeling" and the breakout EP In My System on Afterlife Records, Massano’s distinctive sound – blending hypnotic grooves with aggressive sound design – has earned him a spot at top-tier festivals like Tomorrowland and Ultra.

Massano’s set promises to be one of the festival’s highlights, showcasing his signature sound and captivating stage presence.

KSHMR – Main Stage

KSHMR © Ultra

American DJ and producer KSHMR has carved out a unique niche by blending cinematic storytelling with high-energy EDM. Known for hits like "Secrets" and "Jammu," KSHMR’s sets are always a journey, fusing his Indian heritage with global electronic sounds. At Ultra South Africa 2025, KSHMR will undoubtedly deliver a performance that intertwines cultural depth with festival-ready anthems.

Expect a set that’s not only about the beats but the story behind them.

DBN Gogo – The Groove Room

DBN Gogo © Ultra

Amapiano sensation DBN Gogo is at the forefront of South Africa’s global musical export. As a leading figure in the genre, her sets are an unmissable fusion of deep rhythms, bold beats, and an infectious energy that’s bound to make The Groove Room a hotbed of electric vibes. Known for her flawless transitions and captivating dancefloor presence, DBN Gogo is set to take Ultra South Africa 2025 by storm.

Da Capo – Club House Stage

DA CAPO © Ultra

Da Capo, a South African DJ and producer, is known for his emotive Afro-infused house music. His debut album Indigo Child (2017) received critical acclaim, and with his unique ability to blend African rhythms with deep electronic beats, his set at Ultra South Africa will surely be a standout. Having already earned international recognition and performed at major festivals worldwide, Da Capo promises a soulful, deep house experience that will leave festivalgoers craving more.

Ultra South Africa 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions of the festival yet. With artists like Armin van Buuren, Massano, KSHMR, DBN Gogo, and Da Capo, attendees can expect a diverse lineup that represents the very best of global and local electronic music. From euphoric trance to deep Amapiano beats, this year’s festival is one for the history books. Make sure you don’t miss these top five artists – their sets are bound to be unforgettable.