How to sign up to compete in Red Bull Campus Clutch
Ready to tackle Valorant? Here is how to sign up
So you're all set to tackle Valorant and compete for the Red Bull Campus Clutch South Africa title, here is how to sign up:
- Head to www.faceit.com
- Click “Create Account”
- Enter your “Email Address”
- Enter your “Faceit Nickname”
- Enter your “First Name”
- Enter your “Last Name”
- Enter your preferred “Password”
- Enter your “Birthdate”
- Click “Create Account”
- Connect your favourite games, or click “Skip for Now”
- Ensure you “Verify” your email by clicking “Verify” on the top of the screen, followed by heading to your email inbox.
- Once verified, go to the Red Bull Campus Clutch South Africa Qualifiers
- Click on your relative ‘Region’.
- Click “Join Tournament”
- Enter your RIOT ID.
- Click “Join Tournament’ again.
- Click “Create Team” (unless you are already in a team).
- Chose your teams name, tag, and main game.
- Once your team is created, you can “Add Members” who have gone through the above registration process.
- Once you have 5 total members in the team, including yourself, you can head back to point 13 and click “Join Tournament” again.