Competitive Valorant in South Africa - what you need to know

Jesse “Cloudburst” McConnell is a play-by-play shoutcaster for Valorant, the admin for the Valorant ZA Community Discord and also in game leader for Omnius Gaming’s Valorant team. He explains why he loves the free to play shooter and how the competitive community in South Africa stacks up to the rest of the world.

What made you decide that Valorant was the game you wanted to commentate on?

I come from a background in Overwatch and I've always enjoyed the pacing of Counter-Strike from a distance. Seeing aspects of the two games combined alongside a developer that I trust will push out a quality service with great support, I couldn't not jump into the fray. Over and above that, the thrill of competition holds no bounds in the diverse possibilities that Valorant presents a player. From the inherent mechanical skill, all the way to the strategies at play and compositions that allow for such plays to happen. From a casting perspective, Valorant offers up intensity akin to some of the most memorable situations found in other esports: paired with a heavy emphasis on player individuality alongside the strategies that play out once in a match. The vibrant agents that players select being static once loaded into the match, offer up an exciting level of adaptability within the constraints that it applies. This allows for pacing, analysis, story building, and those explosive plays that I love to voice over, oh so much.

What are the differences between casual and competitive play in Valorant?

I would say that the largest difference between casual and competitive play is the goals at the end of it all. Everyone likes winning, it's a part of why we play games, it feels good. In Valorant, casual play offers up a great place to explore what the game has to offer in agent roles, abilities, maps, cheeky voice lines, and having fun with friends (and let me tell you, A LOT of fun can be had with friends in this title).

Competitive play is 100% team-oriented. As much as you can have a star player in your roster who 'pops off' every single game, this will only get you so far. From there on you need to focus on strategies and adjustments based on your opponent's play. That's really where we get to the meat of what Valorant as a competitive title has to offer. It's everything that happens in between the shooting.

In your opinion, what makes a good competitive player?

Mindset. The will to win and the focus to take you there, constructively, is what is needed. Working to improve on not only your own gameplay, but that of your team's as well is also important. Other traits include making concise calls (something I am still trying to improve on), boosting team morale, doing what needs to be done for the win, and not tilting.

If a casual player wants to start competing where is a good place for them to start?

A great place to start is by joining the ZA Valorant Community Discord ...

From here, you can talk with like-minded players, find what tournaments are currently running locally, and put yourself out there as a player.

How do you get noticed by a team?

Play Improve (in-game and mindset) Put yourself out there (LFT/Looking For Team) Sportsmanship above all.

Honestly, you should try and look for a team more so than having them scout for you. Build up a team if you can and after finding success, start looking for an org to pick your 5 person roster up.

What is the best way to improve your competitive game if your team doesn't have access to a coach?

Locally in South Africa, coaches are few and far between and good coaches (by international standards) are even more difficult to find. It is an unfortunate part of being within a fledgling and growing scene, where most of those involved in competitive play are focusing on playing more so than the coaching and even broadcasting side of things.

Record yourself playing, then review said recordings whilst being critical of your own plays, as well as the reasons as to why you made them. Watch professionals play and reference what they are doing in your own reviews. Just remember to also be aware of what you did right! Allow yourself a chance to feel good about your good plays and try to look into why they were "good plays".

How would you rate the level of South African Valorant players?

At the moment I feel that we excel with individual capabilities and prowess. Locally we have players who are in Immortal and Radiant (The top 2 ranks of Valorant. To put it in perspective, Radiant accounts for the Top 500 players on a server, and Immortal is the top 1%).

As the scene grows, so will the requirement for coaching and further strategy as well, which will skyrocket our team skill.