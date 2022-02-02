Video Games that Made Excellent Movies

It goes without saying that a lot of movies developed video game counterparts as a way to further promote them. But what about the movies that came to life because of a video game? We’re counting down those blockbusters today, the movies that were created because somewhere out there a game developer looked at their creation and thought, “This is so good, it should have its own movie!”

Keep in mind that not all games can be adapted into a 2-hour long film, but when done right, we end up with a movie that keeps us on our toes waiting for every little detail, whether we’ve played the video game or not!

Read through our top choices and let us know if you’ve watched or played these!

Mortal Kombat

MORTAL KOMBAT © IGDB.com

Originally released back in 1995, the first Mortal Kombat movie wasn’t well received by the public and had a failure sequel. However, they were the stepping stones to reveal the most recent 2021 installment! The movie has garnered huge buzz and turned a few heads with a premiere in worldwide cinemas and HBO Max simultaneously! The movie has since generated more than $83 million in revenue. That’s an impressive number, considering the movie itself wasn’t a fan favorite. However, the characters, the plot, the special effects, the production, and the action all gave us the kick we really needed from this movie.

Tomb Raider

TOMB RAIDER © IGDB.com

From an all-cast of super-powered fighters to a one-woman show, Lara Croft was the wildly famous name back in 1996, with the release of the first Tomb Raider game on PS and PC. After around 5 years, we were given multiple video games and the first movie adaptation, Lara Croft, played by Angelina Jolie in 2001. Then followed the second installment, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, in 2003, and was succeeded by a third 2018 installment, Tomb Raider, this time played by Alicia Vikander.

As was expected, all movie installments did as well as the game sequels published, generating an average of $250 million for every movie.

Who can blame us for loving these movies’ protagonist? There was great acting, amazing clue-solving skills, and mesmerizing sceneries!

Sonic The Hedgehog

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG © IGDB.com

Zoom zoom! We’re talking about the fastest hedgehog and SEGA’s most famous character, Sonic! Some of us were lucky enough to catch the first trailer, which generated huge backlash due to how the producers made Sonic look. But after a few more tweaks, everyone was on board with Sonic’s updated style! The movie, of course, was a hit and included all the elements we were expecting to see from Sonic on the big screen: witty, fast, and a lot of golden rings.

The plot of the movie follows the main objective of the game, which is to stop Dr. Robotnik—played by the legendary Jim Carrey—from taking over the world!

Spoiler alert: the movie’s end scene also hinted at a sequel with the appearance of Tails, Sonic’s yellow best friend!

Silent Hill

SILENT HILL © IGDB.com

Horror fans, this one is for you! The Silent Hill movie was released back in 2006 and adapted from the second sequel of the game itself. The movie sets the tone perfectly without relying on the main characters of the game, basing the movie solely on the atmosphere, which is quite smart and gives viewers the creeps!

Oh, and let’s not forget that the movie is as gory as they come, with all the elements that play a role in freaking you out: from the big bugs, circus show-like mutilation, and much, much more!

Both sequels of the movie have been well received and both helped boost the game franchise further and are now considered great go-to horror movies.

Uncharted

UNCHARTED © IGDB.com

Technically, this movie hasn’t been released yet, but we a gut feeling it’s going to be amazing. We’re talking about Uncharted, adapted from a very famous video game franchise, set to be released in February 2022, with the main character played by Tom Holland, most known for his role as Spiderman.

The movie’s main plot is said to revolve around Holland’s character, Nate, focusing on him before the first game’s events. We delve into his story as a treasure hunter, as well as his romantic relationship with Sully, which brings out the emotional side of the game.

The trailer was released in December 2021 and we really can’t wait to see how is this game is going to flesh out as a movie.

Now that you’ve read through our list, can you think of other games-turned-movies that you would have added? Share this article and let us know!