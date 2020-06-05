Why the Villegas sisters say you should always meet your heroes

The story of how Queensaray and Lizsurley Villegas came up out of the verdant surroundings of the Colombian city of Buga is already well documented . But where do they go from here and how are they making that leap from hometown heroes to international contenders? We caught up with the first sisters of BMX Freestyle to find out.

Lizsurley and Queensaray: the jungle freestylers

Help from their heroes

A supportive family is the best start any potential athlete could ask for in life, but if the talent's there, there will come a point when something extra's required. This is especially true for South American BMX riders, when the scene's major competitions are held in North America, Asia and Europe.

So, has anyone else been lending a hand in making that leap from the national to the international? The first name that comes up is: "Alejandro Caro," says Liz. "He's one of the best in the world and a legend of the BMX scene in Colombia. He began to help us from the very beginning. He helps us with everything: he takes care of all the travels, the idea of the crowdfunding page [they raised funds to compete at FISE Hiroshima via a GoFundMe page] was also his. He's always backing us with all those things.”

Another Colombian legend also has had her part to play. Queen explains “We've always admired Mariana Pajón . Since our childhood we wanted to be like her, a legend of BMX racing in Colombia, but as we only had a freestyle park we started in a different discipline. She inspired us.

"Both are legends and they always give us good advice. They always tell us to never give up, because if you want something you have to work for it. When we met Mariana we told her we wanted to be just like her, but she said: ‘You don’t have to try to be like me. No… you have to be better than me.’ So this has always been our inspiration. We fight every day to be big.”

Where do they go from here?

With the days of crowdfunding airfares now behind them, the sisters are firmly focused on making their mark on the international scene. "Now everything's much better because of Red Bull's support," Queen explains. "Our father's still helping us, but now we can learn tricks much quicker. I think we've got a lot of talent and we're ready to show it.

"We can’t be in Tokyo, but we hope to take part in 2024. We're working very hard for it."