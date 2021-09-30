This breaker is stepping out of his comfort zone to help others

The Vouks Foundation is currently on an epic cycle from Johannesburg to Cape Town to raise funds to identify and build up and coming local dance and breaking talent in several communities. Vouks will be making the monumental cycle over several days across the country starting in late September.
The Vouks Foundation was created to bring change and opportunities to communities that are in need as well as uplifting and inspiring the current and future youth of South Africa to become better, active, conscious citizens.
The foundation will focus on schooling and family structures to assist in creating healthier home environments for young talent to thrive and potentially represent South Africa on the world stage. The funds raised from the cycle will be invested in hosting workshops and boot camps for young talent in their communities, preparing them for the future. The foundation also aims to use these funds to assist dancers to travel locally and international in the build-up to qualify for the Olympic Games in 2024 in the new breaking category.
The cycle started on 28 September in Johannesburg at Oakley and Specialized Bicycles Africa and will end on 8 October in Cape Town with the final stop being the Radisson Red at the V&A Waterfront. Averaging about 160km to 250km a day on a bicycle is no easy feat for an athlete that has primarily been a dancer their whole lives; Vouks has been training and is looking forward to the challenge on the bicycle supplied by Specialized Bicycles Africa.
With South Africa’s immense dance and breaking talent, opportunities to be exposed to a global audience are needed more than ever. Vouks’ vision to take local dancers to the world stage is one step closer through his foundation’s work.
Vouks built his career on the exact route that he will be cycling, making the initiative that more special for him and the cause. The cycle aims to help communities in Oudtshoorn, Ocean View, East London, Gqeberha, Georgia, Eldorado Park, Soweto, Mitchell’s Plain and more.