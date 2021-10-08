OUT OF HIS ELEMENT: This Breaker cycled 1400kms to raise funds for others

Firstly, you’ve always stayed in top shape throughout your dancing career, but that is a very different type of fitness to long distance endurance cycling. How long have you been cycling and how much training did you do for this ride?
I’m definitely not a cyclist, I don't even know when I last had a bike or when last I was on a bike. And if I was, it was definitely not more than a 2 or 5km ride. It's a completely different kind of fitness. I had to start this whole thing by strengthening my mind, because this is endurance and that's like a whole different level! I trained for just under 2 months but had to take a break for a week because my body gave in throughout my training. I did all my training in the gym, because I didn't have a bike. The bike arrived from Specialized the day before I left. I was literally on the spinning bike for two hours a day and after that did lunges focusing on more leg work and fitness workouts. I never once went on the road, there was a lot of fitness. And sweating!
There are some very long, very flat, very desolate stretches on that route, how tough was the mental aspect of it all?
Leaving from Joburg was quite challenging with all the flats, but I felt the climbs. I was quite happy about the flat parts in the beginning but then, as the days went on, I was not that happy about seeing flats because the road was just straight and mentally it was just so challenging seeing this never-ending road. It was really messing with my mind because I would prefer more curves where I don't always see what's in front of me all the time. I could mentally set goals by getting to a curve and then seeing what's around the corner.
It was just me, mind, the road and nature. I really had to keep my mind strong and not allow room for any negativity.
What sort of mental tricks did you use to overcome the lows?
I would say to myself: 'The pain and the struggle are not going to last.' And, seeing all the different faces in every town was so motivating. Everyone would ask me where I’m cycling to and were in awe when I said Cape town. I would remember why I'm doing this - for a special cause. My focus would also be my daughter and there are so many b-boys and b-girls out there that I want to help, I didn't want to let anyone down. Mentally it really was the people and the community in my thoughts. I also saw a mental coach for one session throughout my training, which really helped me a lot through this whole journey.
What were some of the other really big challenges of being out of your usual comfort zone on the ride?
I would have to say, not understanding how to ride a bike. Especially a bike with gears. I had to gauge how to, and when, to use what gear so as not to strain myself to preserve energy. I had to learn day-by-day as I went along. I found out only later, I had another gear that could make me go faster! Sitting on a bike for so long was very much out of my comfort zone. I have a new respect for endurance athletes, especially cyclists. Cycling is really something else. It's not like ’breaking’ which is high intense energy. Cycling is a whole other energy that you need to store which you let out little by little, where breaking is full on.
With dancing being classified as a sport and included in the Paris Olympics, do you think the broader public will get some more understanding of just how much training and discipline goes into being a top dancer?
Yes, definitely and it's another one of the reasons I did this. I wanted to put a bigger spotlight on breaking being a sport. What people know about dance is very old school, right now we train just as a Springbok rugby player or top soccer athlete does. It's basically the same level of mindset and discipline. I did this for the public to have a different perspective and make it commercial, so that people can understand that the road to the Olympics for breaking doesn't differ from other sport disciplines.
It's a massive achievement, after 40 years, that breaking is part of the Olympics with more opportunities for the youth to go for gold.
And, leading on from that, what did you want to achieve with the ride?
What I wanted to achieve with this was to learn that you can do anything, if you apply yourself, believe and work hard. This is why I wanted people to see what the community is doing and how it's not like it was in the 80’s and 90’s. I wanted to make people aware so that they can have these conversations about breaking being an Olympic sport with their kids or the youth.
I wanted to create a better understanding of what goes into this sport. I want people to talk about it the same way they talk about cricket, or rugby or running or whatever it may be. This was not just for the Vouks foundation but really for the future generation of breaking where it can be taken to the next level. I wanted to make people aware that breaking does not involve drugs or alcohol, it's a clean sport, it's so much about skill. I wanted people to really start talking about it more by putting the spotlight on it.
I took on cycling, because I want to 'break cycles' and at the same time, take on another discipline to raise money for breaking.