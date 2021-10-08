OUT OF HIS ELEMENT: This Breaker cycled 1400kms to raise funds for others

What I wanted to achieve with this was to learn that you can do anything, if you apply yourself, believe and work hard. This is why I wanted people to see what the community is doing and how it's not like it was in the 80’s and 90’s. I wanted to make people aware so that they can have these conversations about breaking being an Olympic sport with their kids or the youth.

I wanted to create a better understanding of what goes into this sport. I want people to talk about it the same way they talk about cricket, or rugby or running or whatever it may be. This was not just for the Vouks foundation but really for the future generation of breaking where it can be taken to the next level. I wanted to make people aware that breaking does not involve drugs or alcohol, it's a clean sport, it's so much about skill. I wanted people to really start talking about it more by putting the spotlight on it.