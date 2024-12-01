South African hard enduro star Wade Young has triumphed at the 2024 Roof of Africa, claiming his ninth career victory to equal the legendary Alfie Cox’s all-time record. Young’s win, achieved on November 30 after three gruelling days of competition in Lesotho’s Maloti Mountains, reinforces his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

“It feels surreal to have matched Alfie’s record,” Young said after crossing the finish line. “He’s been a hero and inspiration to me throughout my career. To stand alongside him in the history books is an honour I never imagined when I first raced here at 16.”

The 28-year-old showcased unmatched endurance and technical mastery across the 350-kilometre course, which challenged riders with its unforgiving terrain and new, previously-unridden sections introduced this year.

Wade Young at the 2024 © Roof Of Africa

The Maloti Mountains’ rugged paths tested even the most seasoned competitors, but Young emerged victorious after fending off strong challenges in the Gold Class category.

“It’s always special to win here in Lesotho after a long year racing abroad,” he added. “The mountains, the crowd and the camaraderie among South African riders make this race unique. Racing in front of a home crowd really gave me that extra push to keep going when it got tough.”

Young first made history at the Roof of Africa in 2012, becoming the youngest-ever winner at 16. Over the years, his dedication and consistency have turned him into a dominant figure, winning eight of the last twelve editions

Wade Young © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Reflecting on his career, Young expressed gratitude to his team and supporters. “This victory isn’t just mine. My team, my family, and everyone who believed in me played a huge part in this. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey.”