Nine Wins. One Left to Stand Alone.

There is a race that runs in Lesotho -- the only country on earth whose entire landmass sits above 1,000 metres -- where donkey tracks become battlegrounds, GPS units become lifelines, and the thin air finds your lungs before you've even hit the hard stuff. The Roof of Africa has been running since 1967. It has survived floods. It has survived heat that hospitalised riders and forced airlifts off the mountain. It has survived the evolution of the sport around it, coming out the other side of all of it to sit where it belongs: as Round 6 of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, with the best riders on the planet lining up to enter.

This weekend, every single one of them arrives in Lesotho carrying some version of the same thought. Wade Young has won this race nine times. They need to stop him getting a tenth.

The Mountain Never Forgets

Young first won the Roof at 16 years old, back in 2012, making him the youngest winner the race had ever seen. He was a kid from KwaZulu-Natal with a feel for high, technical terrain and a GPS navigation ability that left seasoned internationals fumbling. He won again in 2014. Then in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Nine titles. Nine times the Maloti Mountains handed him the top step. The only year he did not contest the race in recent memory was 2025, when a severe burns injury kept him out of competition altogether. The race, without him, felt like it was missing a chapter.

Wade Young tackles Sea To Sky in Antalya © Alkım Saraç / Red Bull Content Pool

James Moore took that 2025 edition on a KTM. It was a deserving win and a reminder that the Roof will eat anyone who arrives under-prepared. But Moore was filling a vacancy. This weekend, the vacancy is gone.

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What the Roof Actually Asks of You

The format has not changed much since the Gold Class rewrote what the race looked like. Riders kick things off with the Round the Houses prologue through the streets of Maseru -- a seeding run, part spectacle, part first warning of what is coming. Then it is two days in the mountains, navigating by GPS only, no route markers, no handholding. The course covers 250 to 350 kilometres across an elevation range that runs from 1,400 metres to above 3,000. The terrain is what you would get if you handed a mountain to a group of people who actively wanted to break motorcycles and the humans on them: boulder fields, steep donkey paths, river crossings that can change depth by a metre between day one and day two depending on whether it rained overnight.

What separates the Roof from most other hard enduro events is the combination of multi-day attrition and navigation. You can be the fastest enduro rider on the planet and still haemorrhage time if your GPS game is not dialled. You can be smooth and technically precise and still crack on day two if you have nothing left in the legs. It rewards composite ability -- fitness, technical skill, and the kind of high-altitude mountain sense that cannot be faked and cannot be built in a single season.

Which is, of course, exactly why Wade Young keeps winning it.

The World Showed Up

It was not always like this. For years the Roof of Africa was a brilliant race that the international hard enduro circuit largely flew past on its way to Erzberg and Romaniacs and Lagares. Southern Africa knew what it had. The rest of the world was slower to figure it out. The FIM's decision to bring it onto the Hard Enduro World Championship calendar changed the equation, and in 2026 the entry list reads like a rollcall of everyone who matters in the sport right now.

Manuel Lettenbichler arrives as the current championship leader, 24 points clear with three rounds still to run, and gunning for what could be a sixth world title. The German has never won the Roof of Africa. That fact hangs over him here, and he knows it. Billy Bolt brings the kind of explosive pace that can blow a prologue or sprint stage apart in minutes. Mitch Brightmore, second in the championship, has the sort of consistency that makes him genuinely dangerous over a multi-day format. Teodor Kabakchiev, third overall, brings proven mountain speed. And Mario Roman -- the Spaniard who has spent a career collecting near-misses -- is the kind of wildcard who shows up at the Roof with no championship pressure on his shoulders and sometimes produces the cleanest ride in the field.

The championship picture adds a layer of tension the Roof has not always carried. Lettenbichler leads but cannot afford a disaster. Brightmore needs both points and a statement result. Young, sitting outside the top five in the overall standings after his injury-interrupted 2025, has no title to protect here. Which means he has nothing to ride conservatively for. He comes to the race that defines him, freed from everything except the record itself.

If He Gets Ten

Hard enduro does not always hand you clean stories. The sport is too physical, too random, too dependent on what the mountain decides to do on a given morning. Tyres puncture. GPS units die. A river crossing that was knee-deep on day one can be chest-deep on day two after an afternoon storm. The Roof of Africa, specifically, has a long history of rewriting what looked like a certain outcome.

But sometimes the sport puts a moment in front of you that even the randomness cannot obscure. Wade Young coming back from a burns injury, returning to the race that has defined his career, chasing an outright record that nobody else in the history of the event has reached -- that is a story that does not need much help. Nine wins. One left to stand alone. The youngest winner in the race's history becoming its greatest of all time. A South African, riding in Lesotho, doing something no other rider has ever done here.

That matters beyond the record itself. The Roof of Africa's rise -- from cult favourite to HEWC fixture -- has happened partly because the race is extraordinary, and partly because it has had a rider who keeps coming back, keeps winning, and keeps doing it in ways that demand coverage. The two things have fed each other. A Young victory this weekend does not just give him the record. It puts the Roof of Africa on the front page again and makes the case, beyond any argument, that this is not just one of the great races on the hard enduro calendar. It is the one that shows you what the sport actually is.

The mountains are not interested in records. They will be exactly as brutal this weekend as they were in 2012, when a 16-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal rode through them for the first time and somehow came out ahead of everyone else. The difference is that now the whole world is watching.