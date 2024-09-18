Wade Young Takes Inner City Enduro and Sets Sights on Roof of Africa

The recent win at the Inner City Enduro comes at a pivotal moment as Wade Young gears up for the upcoming Roof of Africa rally, where he aims to tie the all-time record of nine wins, currently held by fellow South African, Alfie Cox.

01 A Unique Challenge in Gqeberha

The Inner City Enduro, set in the heart of Gqeberha, presented a different challenge for Young. Known for his prowess in long, grueling races through extreme environments, this event was a stark departure from his usual competitions. The urban setting, combined with a short and intense race format, tested riders in new ways.

“The inner city was cool, definitely a different kind of style of racing,” Wade remarked. The race consisted of minute-and-a-half laps, followed by a draw for start positions, which added a level of unpredictability. “There was a lot of luck involved depending on what number you drew for the starting grid,” he explained​. This randomness made the first turn crucial, and as Wade noted, “the guy that got through there first most of the time held the lead until the finish.”

The condensed nature of the race made it spectator-friendly but equally challenging for the riders. “It was more intense and exciting,” Wade added, emphasising how this style of racing differed from the traditional long-distance enduros he is more familiar with.

Despite the unique format, Wade’s experience and adaptability shone through, allowing him to secure another hard-earned victory. His performance in Gqeberha further showcased his ability to excel in varied conditions, a trait that will no doubt serve him well as he prepares for the Roof of Africa.

02 Eyes on the Roof of Africa

With his Inner City Enduro victory in the bag, Wade's attention now turns to the Roof of Africa, one of the toughest hard enduro races on the planet. Wade, a long-time contender in the event, has already claimed eight victories, putting him just one win away from matching Alfie Cox’s record of nine triumphs.

Wade Young © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Yet, despite the potential historic milestone, Wade insists he isn’t focused on the record. “To be honest, I don't really focus on that. There's no additional pressure from that,” he said. His approach to racing remains consistent: “Every race I enter and compete in, I do my best and race to win. The game plan doesn't really change”​. For Wade, the Roof of Africa is a special event, one where his motivation stems from competing in front of his home crowd and representing South Africa on the global stage.

“It's the biggest hard enduro race we have close to South Africa and where a lot of my support comes from. I always want to do my best and perform well in front of everyone back home,” Wade shared. The significance of the Roof of Africa to Wade’s career is clear. He cherishes the chance to race in such a prestigious event, particularly when international competitors join the fray​.

03 Preparation and Experience

Looking ahead, Wade’s preparations for the Roof of Africa are in full swing. Having just come off a strong season in the Hard Enduro World Championship, where he currently holds second place, Wade’s training is well aligned with the challenges of the Roof. “I'm still training just as hard and it’s a similar format. So those two events will definitely complement the Roof,” he stated​. This competitive edge, honed from the rigorous demands of the global enduro circuit, positions him as a strong contender for his ninth win.

One of the key aspects of Wade’s success is his ability to handle the unpredictable conditions of the Roof of Africa. Lesotho’s mountains are notorious for throwing a mix of weather conditions at the riders, from scorching heat to heavy rain. “The Roof is pretty unpredictable from year to year with the weather,” Wade noted. However, his experience racing in extreme climates across the world, from the humid jungles of South America to the freezing conditions in Europe, gives him a distinct advantage. “I’ve had conditions more extreme, and I’ve got the experience to know what clothes to wear, which helps,” he added​.

This meticulous attention to detail, from equipment to strategy, will undoubtedly play a crucial role in his Roof of Africa campaign. Wade’s understanding of the terrain and his mental toughness make him a formidable opponent, and his calmness under pressure is evident in his approach to the race.

04 The Road Ahead

As Wade prepares to take on the Roof of Africa once again, his focus remains clear. While tying Alfie Cox’s record would be a monumental achievement, Wade’s mindset is firmly rooted in performing to the best of his ability. “For sure, when I'm a bit older, it'll be something nice to look back on,” he admitted, but for now, his focus is simply on winning​.

With his latest win in Gqeberha and the form he has shown throughout the season, Wade Young is undoubtedly a favourite heading into the Roof of Africa. His combination of experience, preparation, and passion for the sport will be critical as he seeks to make history in one of the most challenging races in the world.

Whether he ties the record or not, one thing is certain: Wade Young’s legacy in the world of hard enduro is already firmly established, and his drive for success shows no signs of slowing down. As the Roof of Africa approaches, all eyes will be on him to see if he can once again conquer Lesotho’s unforgiving mountains and etch his name alongside the greats of the sport.