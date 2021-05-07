How I train: Wade Young

Part of this story Wade Young South Africa View Profile

Wade Young prepares for the 2021 Hard Enduro Season © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

"I like training," says South African Hard Enduro rider, Wade Young . "But I need a goal, something to train towards... That gives me the drive to push harder. I lie in bed and I think it through and how it’s going to unfold and that motivates me to go sit on that bicycle for two or three hours and suffer."

With the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship about to kick off, Young has had a big goal to work at. Here are a few of his insights:

ON 2020

It was nice to have a (forced) break after four years of very little respite, but I can't wait to get back to racing. No-one was racing, so things were definitely a lot slower and I was kind of training just to stay fit and get by. It did also give me the opportunity to improve my game and focus on different things and technique weaknesses which was good.

Wade Young prepares to train for Hard Enduro © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

ON WHERE HE IMPROVED

In Hard Enduro we're racing for eight to 10 hours a day, so I’ve just been focusing on using less energy and being more efficient through the technical stuff. What gets the bike get up all the obstacles and steps is your suspension but also your body and your body position and how you use those things together. You know, finding out where the best body position is to get maximum traction for the least amount of energy spent.

DAY-TO-DAY TRAINING

I try to keep it fresh and interesting, as I tend to get bored easily. Most days are two sessions, training and riding. One day might be a gym session in the morning and a two-hour extreme ride in the afternoon. Then the following day I would go for a 40 - 60km cycle and then ride extreme enduro in the afternoon. I also do a bit of running and recently have added an additional mobility element (dynamic stretching) to my programme.

The exact training load I do during a training block is tailored towards each upcoming goal race. For example, The Erzberg Rodeo is super intense but just for four hours. So I would train shorter sessions at high intensity. But for, say, Red Bull Romaniacs - which is five days, at six hours minimum each day, I would focus on endurance. Then I'd be doing 100kms on the bicycle and then also working on my core strength in gym.

Save Save Share