We are certainly hitting the busy season for blockbuster game releases as not only do we ramp up towards the holidays but also the start of a brand new console generation.

For those who are unfamiliar with the franchise, they’ve always owned a rather fascinating premise of being able to hack, manipulate and control almost every technological object in the world. So from traffic lights to cars, to other characters’ mobile devices – if it had any kind of circuitry, chances are you could hack it.

Join the resistence - Legion © Ubisoft

While the first game, simply titled Watch Dogs struck a rather sombre tone, the sequel certainly ramped up the fun and anarchy of hacker culture and the risk of perhaps being a tad too comedic at times. After clocking in around 30 hours with Watch Dogs: Legion, I think Ubisoft has hit a great balance of tone in the storytelling which touches on several incredibly poignant and looming social issues as we continue to give ourselves over to technology.

The game is set in London in the not too distant future, where your organisation, DedSec, has been made public enemy number 1 after being falsely accused of a terrorist attack on the city. After a rampant false news and propaganda campaign installs a private police force and all but destroys DedSec, it’s up to you to not only find out the truth of what happened but start to recruit members to join your resistance.

This is where the latest instalment truly shines with its new recruitment system. As the marketing for the game will tell you “ANYONE CAN BE RECRUITED”- literally anyone. Naturally, some are more difficult to convince, but any character you see roaming around the streets of London can be recruited to join the resistance. Some even have perks that will greatly assist your new faction Maybe recruit a lawyer to help get your colleagues out of prison faster or perhaps you prefer to recruit a construction worker allowing you to casually walk on to construction sites without raising any suspicions (as well as access to some seriously handy construction drones).

Watch Gogs: Legion © Ubisoft

As your team grows you can simply switch from character to character to pick the perfect operative for any particular mission. The variety that this recruitment system really plays to Legion’s strength in being able to complete every mission, side quest and the whole game your way. From the different characters to the multitude of devices you can access to assist you, the game can be played a nearly infinite amount of ways.

From a graphical standpoint, there wasn’t anything that blew me away playing on my standard PS4, but everything was of a standard one would expect from a AAA studio at the end of a console generation. However, I am looking forward to seeing what the game looks like on the latest consoles in a few weeks.

Load times were reasonable and only were annoying when one accidentally switched to the wrong character in the menu and had to go through the process of loading into (hopefully) the correct one afterwards.

The sound design of the game must be commended for really bringing the city of London to life. One certainly did get a sense of the atmosphere the city exudes whether it was the ambience of a city park, to the white noise and corporate chatter of an office block, or the grit and grime of an underground bare-knuckle boxing pit. My one gripe on the sound perhaps was that at times the voice acting was a tad over the top, with some of the accents sounding more at home on an episode of Monty Python than in reality. Perhaps this was done more to give characters variety and certainly, I can imagine is the lesser evil than if one considers millions of recruitable characters all with the same accent and voice lines.