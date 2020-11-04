6 key tips and tricks to survive in Watch Dogs Legion

After a number of delays, Watch Dogs Legion is finally here. Gone are the sea lions and sunny shores of San Francisco this time, though; Legion's DedSec takes us to the heart of drizzly London, and its story to a smorgasbord of key cockney landmarks.

Unlike prior Watch Dogs games - which saw us inhabit a single hactivist - Legion permits you to recruit literally anyone you see, from a road sweeper to the football hooligan to the living statue wearing a golden astronaut suit (yes, really). Every character has their particular merits and drawbacks, and your job is to recruit a fine band of undercover operatives to infiltrate the city.

If you're just getting started and are wondering how best to take down Zero Day, here are some essential tips to get you started.

Prioritise unlocking drone hacking

Hack drones in Watch Dogs Legion to make the game much easier © Ubisoft

The Tech menu options may look overwhelming, yes, but it's the bottom-right quadrant you need to concentrate on. While you can't buy everything from the off, you might find it prudent to prioritise unlocking these hack skills.

The drones are singularly the hardest enemies in the game, especially as one wrong move that gets their attention can scupper your stealthy plans entirely. You'll encounter all these drones before you manage to unlock the hacks, but given the Riot and CT drones can really mess you up, the sooner you can hijack them and turn on their allies, the easier your life will be.

Then unlock the Deep Profiler

The Deep Profiler allows you to recruit more people in London © Ubisoft

Though Legion says you can recruit anyone to the DedSec cause, in truth it's a little more complicated than this. The quicker you liberate London's boroughs – that is, complete a number of tasks and encourage the inhabitants to rise up against the authoritarian rule – the simpler this is.

It gets even easier once you unlock the Deep Profiler, too. Whilst your usual hack tool only uncovers surface-level details about the people around you, the Deep Profiler drills in much deeper, showing both their upcoming schedule – and you can tell a lot about a person from how they choose to spend their free time – and recruitment leads that will speed up the process of getting them on-side.

Get a construction worker with a cargo drone...

Cargo drones allow you to navigate most of London effortlessly © Ubisoft

You'll likely find yourself spending a lot of time with the construction workers of London, particularly those equipped with a cargo drone. London's a big place, and taking the bird's eye view as you float serenely above the busy streets below is undoubtedly the best way to get around. Not only will it help you unlock new locations without getting your hands dirty, but it also makes it easier to mop up missing collectibles, as many Tech Points are found up high… and you need as many of those Hack Points as possible to unlock those bonus drone hack skills, right?

...and a medic and a lawyer on your side

Recruit a medic and you'll see your recruit cooldowns go much quicker © Ubisoft

Depending upon whether or not you're playing with permadeath on – and the stakes are definitely higher if your favourite recruit is facing certain death and not a hospital stay – you might find it useful to have a medic on the team.

With the perk "Team Injury Release", this means you can occasionally auto-release an injured teammate without waiting through the cooldown, while lawyers can do the same for squaddies who have found themselves arrested and thrown in the slammer.

Cheese your spiderbot cooldown

Watch Dogs Legion's Spiderbots are always useful © Ubisoft

It's possible you'll spend more time playing as your trusty spiderbot than anyone else in Watch Dogs Legion. It's the perfect way of stealthily infiltrating a heavily-armed location, and means you can take down every single enemy in the vicinity without even stepping inside. Get spotted, though, and your spiderbot will either be shot or destroyed, and you won't be able to get it back until you wait through a lengthy cooldown.

Thankfully, there's a cheese for this, though. Providing your recruit isn't in a restricted area themselves, you can jump into the options page, head to the Edit Teammate sub-menu, and change your equipped gadget. Change it immediately back to your spiderbot, and you'll find the cooldown has automagically disappeared and spiderbot is ready to go again. Just be more stealthy this time, okay?

Don't engage in combat unless you absolutely have to

Combat should always be a last-ditch option for DedSec © Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion doesn't have the greatest combat - aim assist is a bit all over the place, which can be frustrating when you're in the middle of a heated firefight - and once one enemy's spotted you, they'll all be on you like ants on a picnic. The best way to avoid this is to avoid being seen period; use your spiderbot or stealth camo to stay hidden, and avoid getting into a fight wherever you can. It's always better to retreat and return later than try, and fail, to despatch everyone… and maybe get battered to death in the process.