See what happened when this South African Youtuber got to ride in an F1 car

"Now I understand why F1 drivers struggle to retire ... the thrill you get from being in that car is just on another level," says Tevin Musara who got to drive in a two-seater F1 car late in 2022 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.
According to Musara, hearing about how fast they are and watching them on TV can never prepare you for the true speed and power of these machines. "Let me tell you, it was nothing short of mind-blowing."
"As I got into the car, I felt a mix of excitement and nerves. I had watched countless races and thought I knew what to expect, but I couldn't have been more wrong. As soon as we accelerated out of the pit lane, I felt as though we were about to travel through time," he says.
For Musara the experience lasted 'only' three or four laps, but it was more than enough time for 'an ordinary civilian' like himself to feel the power of the car. "The difference between being on the road and being on the track is incomparable. The car was travelling double the legal speed limit on a highway and then some, and I had never felt that kind of sensation in my life. It was like being on a rollercoaster that never stopped, and yet, for some reason, I felt safe and secure at all times. That's a testament to the incredible engineering that goes into these machines."
What was the highlight for Musara? "The two-seater experience was also amazing. Two seats in an F1 car - who would have thought? Even with the added weight, the car maintained its speed, which is a testament to the genius of the engineers. When we got to the garage, they were still assembling the car, and seeing how complex it was and how it could be connected to a computer system was mind-blowing. It gave me a newfound respect for the engineers and the incredible work that they put into the sport."
Has this inspired you to get behind the wheel? Motorsport drivers train hard in order to have a key set of skills that help them perform and compete against other skilled competitors.