See what happened when this South African Youtuber got to ride in an F1 car

According to Musara, hearing about how fast they are and watching them on TV can never prepare you for the true speed and power of these machines. "Let me tell you, it was nothing short of mind-blowing."

According to Musara, hearing about how fast they are and watching them on TV can never prepare you for the true speed and power of these machines. "Let me tell you, it was nothing short of mind-blowing."

According to Musara, hearing about how fast they are and watching them on TV can never prepare you for the true speed and power of these machines. "Let me tell you, it was nothing short of mind-blowing."

"As I got into the car, I felt a mix of excitement and nerves. I had watched countless races and thought I knew what to expect, but I couldn't have been more wrong. As soon as we accelerated out of the pit lane, I felt as though we were about to travel through time," he says.

"As I got into the car, I felt a mix of excitement and nerves. I had watched countless races and thought I knew what to expect, but I couldn't have been more wrong. As soon as we accelerated out of the pit lane, I felt as though we were about to travel through time," he says.

"As I got into the car, I felt a mix of excitement and nerves. I had watched countless races and thought I knew what to expect, but I couldn't have been more wrong. As soon as we accelerated out of the pit lane, I felt as though we were about to travel through time," he says.