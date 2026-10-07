Underestimated, Not Underdogs

It is the simplest question in the room, and Prudence Sekgodiso doesn't need long to answer it.

Has she ever felt like an underdog?

"No."

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That's it. No pause, no qualifier. Which is interesting, because she is one of the leads in Underdogs, the third episode of What We Know, and that question is more or less the premise of the whole thing.

Ryan Sandes, who features in this episode of the series, What We Know with her, takes more words to get there but lands in exactly the same place. "I never thought I was an underdog," he says. "Maybe I was portrayed as an underdog, but I think I've always had this self-belief and backed myself."

One races 800m in under two minutes. The other runs for days. Same refusal. The episode is about how South Africans get underestimated, and both of them will tell you that is not the same thing as being an underdog.

Ryan Sandes and What We Know team share a high-five © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

The accidental one

Ryan's way in was close to a fluke. In his final year at university his mates were heading to the Knysna Forest Marathon, the half marathon entries had closed, so he entered the full one. Two or three weeks of something resembling training, a longest run of about 15km, and mostly an excuse for a weekend away.

His friends didn't think he would finish. "I probably didn't either," he admits. He did, and walked away with something more useful than a time. "You're actually capable of achieving far more than what you think you can."

Two years on he was on a start line in the Gobi Desert at his first ultra, having googled extreme trail races one Sunday and entered without quite knowing where he was going. He won the first stage. That evening, in tents thin enough to hear every conversation in camp, he listened to the field discuss him. Who's this young South African guy? He's never done one of these. We'll all pass him tomorrow.

"I think for me that really lit a fire," he says. He won the next stage, and the next, and then the race.

But the tag never stuck from the inside. "Standing on any start line for me, I always believe I can win." If anything, he says, being written off is a gift. "There's something really cool about having that underdog tag and just having that free rein to go out and prove everyone wrong. It takes all the pressure off."

The deliberate one

Prudence's story starts at a primary school sports day in Limpopo. She heard about it the day before, packed her shorts, had no proper shoes, and won. From then on she skipped training entirely. "I knew every time when I was standing on the track, I was number one," she says. "So training was useless to me back then."

Prudence Sekgodiso © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

The track in question was dirt. "There's a lot of stones," she says. "Any mistake, you fall, you get hurt. It's spiky, if I can put it that way." Her first pair of spikes only came in 2016. Now she laughs that she couldn't run barefoot if she tried.

Getting her to meets took more than her legs. When her family couldn't cover the costs, the school did. Kids put in five rand each, teachers put in more, until there was enough. "For one to do that, it takes a village," she says. "People here, they have a good heart."

And then she left, for a city where she knew nobody. To her, that is the real line between those who make it and those who don't. "I feel like some of us, we're scared to take risks," she says. "I feel like that's made me who I am today." You need, she says, "a very strong heart to risk".

What he saw

Spending time with her while shooting for the episode, Ryan kept coming back to that decision. "She made the decision to leave her village and go into this big city to chase the dream," he says. "It's quite a big step and a big commitment. And I think people underestimate that."

There's the word. Underestimate. Not underdog.

He is honest about the contrast. "I'm in a lucky situation that I started running quite late in life, so I was able to enjoy my late teens, early 20s and just enjoy a more balanced life." Prudence gave that up. "You're basically giving up your youth to chase this dream, which for me is just mind blowing."

And he reckons that cost is exactly what makes her dangerous. "When she's competing against the rest of the world, there's not many of her competitors that have had to go through that."

What they carry

Neither runs only for themselves. Closing on the leader in that first Gobi stage, Ryan glanced down at the South African flag on his shoulder, and kept glancing at it every time the race got hard. "I was representing something so much greater than me," he says.

Prudence's version has a name. "I run for my grandma because she raised us with nothing." There were school days without lunch, and days when what came in had to stretch to a loaf of bread. Her grandmother still phones Pretoria to ask if there's food in the cupboard. Prudence says yes, even when there isn't.

She has turned all of that into a world indoor 800m title and an Olympic final. The target now is a podium in Los Angeles in 2028. She half catches herself saying it out loud, wonders why she's giving everyone false hope, then corrects course. "But I believe in myself, and I'm going to work hard for that."

The extra gear

Ask what makes South African athletes different and you get two answers that fit together. Prudence talks about Team SA on tour, where nobody wanders off alone and you never find Akani Simbine on his own. "We are very united. We do everything as a group."

Ryan talks about coming from here, the hardship and Mandela's forgiveness in the same frame, and what that does for him when a race turns. "When it gets tough out there and I'm looking at the guy next to me, I know I've got an extra gear on him," he says. "I can beat him just purely because I'm South African."

That's the thing about being underestimated. It only works on people who believe it.

Watch Prudence Sekgodiso and Ryan Sandes in the full episode of What We Know, Episode 3: Underdogs.