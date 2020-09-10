Upon returning from Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro, Will Gadd reflects on the lessons learned from his expedition.

Climbing ice in Africa seems about as likely as palm trees at the north pole, but there is stunning ice on Africa’s highest point, Mount Kilimanjaro. On my first trip to Kilimanjaro in 2014, I was lucky enough to climb the wildest ice in Africa, and the most surreal ice formations I’ve ever seen, but it was clear that the amount of ice there was changing radically. Christian Pondella ’s photos showed the ice to the world, but it was clear that the amount of ice on Africa’s highest point was changing radically.

Christian’s photos haunted me in the years after the trip. Was the ice still there? Could we climb a route done 30 years ago by my hero, Reinhold Messner ?

Blades of ice on top of Africa © Christian Pondella

We had to go back

On our return trip in 2020, I wanted to see what had changed in a relatively short period of time from a glacial time perspective, and also understand how and why that change was occurring. Professor Doug Hardy has been studying the climate on Kilimanjaro for more than 30 years, and needed help to change out his instrumentation on top of the mountain. Doug joined us on this trip to help us better our knowledge in the area, but also so that we could help him with his work.

Comparing Mount Kilimanjaro in 2014 and 2020 © Christian Pondella

When our Tanzanian team and I arrived on the summit in February of this year, it was immediately clear that at least half the ice we had climbed in 2014 was simply gone. We think of glaciers as being permanent, and joke about organisations moving at glacial speeds, but what I saw was like going back to a great neighbourhood you’d been in only six years earlier and at least half of it is missing, while the other half is falling apart.

I assumed it was due to a warmer planet, but as I helped Doug change out memory modules on his instruments and acclimate together in our tents with our Tanzanian team, he patiently educated me on a very complicated system that had to stay balanced to produce the ice I love to climb. It’s a long story and doesn’t go in a straight line, but our whole climate is changing, and that’s clear to the Maasai on the Tanzanian plains and my guides on top of Kilimanjaro.

Will Gadd and Doug Hardy on Mount Kilimanjaro in 2020 © Christian Pondella

I’ve helped glacial scientists work under the glaciers in my home mountain ranges in Canmore, as well as under the Greenland Ice Sheet . The glaciers in these places are larger, so while the loss is striking in those places, it’s just so very clear on Kilimanjaro that it literally brought me to tears. We organised an awesome ice climbing day with our Tanzanian team to share the joy of ice, and while they had an awesome time I had to wonder: were they the last Tanzanians to climb their own ice? That seemed as sad as losing lions from the plains to me.

Will Gadd teaches porters to ice climb on Mount Kilimanjaro © Christian Pondella

As we gasped for breath, climbed, researched and worked together, the dinner conversations often turned to the same question: what to do about the changes we were all witnessing, from Tanzania to Canada? Somehow it just felt a little silly to be climbing small pieces of ice on Kilimanjaro when there was so much more at stake globally. But how to change? What to change?

I’m not going to pretend to have complete answers to those questions, but I think wrestling with the question is the first step toward understanding the answers.

Will Gadd paraglides near the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro © Christian Pondella

As I flew off Kilimanjaro on my solar-powered paraglider and turned for what might be my last look of my life at the ice there I made a vow to simply do better – not be perfect, just do better Will Gadd Ice Climbing

Post-trip reflection

In the six months since the trip, the world shut down almost all travel, so that’s a huge piece of my carbon footprint gone. There are always positives even in very difficult times. But I also became a weekday vegetarian. It ain’t that hard to do actually and has an impact. I’m driving less, and while I was forced to stay local like many of us at first, I’m now focusing primarily on local adventures. I will use about 60 percent less carbon this year than I did last year through travelling less, heating more with renewable fuel, eating less meat, driving a more fuel-efficient car (hopefully going electric in 2021), and just trying to answer the question of: what can I do?

I’ll still get on the occasional jet, but when I look at the pictures of ice on Kilimanjaro I can honestly say I’m living a different life thanks to the what the ice, the Tanzanians, Doug, and Christian’s photos showed me.

The other part of the equation I almost don’t want to share as I do think we need to change our lives as much as we can, but Doug’s work has hinted that the ice on Kilimanjaro may form much faster than previously thought. A little bit of change in the system might result in the ice reforming. That flicker of hope is always important. As an athlete I need goals (reduce my carbon by 50 percent and be carbon neutral by 2030), but hope is the fuel that burns hottest. Right now it seems like there is possibility for real change on our planet, and I want to be part of it. Maybe Doug’s memory modules will need changing in 2022, and we could sail across the Atlantic… Change can be either destructive or radically transformational, and I hope we choose transformation. And more ice climbing.

Thank you to all of them for the trip of a lifetime.

We’ve all heard of global warming and climate change, but it’s not as simple as heat.

Learn more about Will Gadd’s latest expedition to Mt Kilimanjaro in his documentary, The Last Ascent:

The Last Ascent