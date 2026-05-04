Why You Should Enter Wings For Life World Run

Brandon Beack, who suffered a complete spinal cord injury after a gymnastics accident in 2012, has adapted to his ‘new normal’ and is inspiring the next generation as a Wings for Life World Run ambassador.

“As someone living with a spinal cord injury, I have first-hand experience of what the run can do,” he tells us from his home in Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs. “I see what the Wings for Life Foundation does, the people it supports and the lives that it can change.” On the day of the race itself, for Beack it’s about partaking and showcasing the inclusivity of an event which has grown.

The start at Wings for Life World Run 2024 in Cape Town © Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run

Beack, who has set himself a race day goal of 7.6km, wants to send the message that people with spinal cord and other disabilities can partake and are not defined by physical shortcomings.

Beack notes that 100 percent of the funds raised from the entry fees goes towards the Wings for Life Foundation and one can see the amount of research it does into finding a cure for spinal cord injuries. He adds that the race, now into its 13th edition, being dedicated to the above cause is a step in the right direction to change the lives of those who have to live with a debilitating disability.

01 A Journey of a Thousand Miles

“It’s been a helluva personal journey and the early days were tough,” he admits, “but it comes down to having a positive attitude. The only person who is going to make the change in your life is you,” adds the man, who got married to Tayla in 2025. “It has forced me to look at life through a different lens and it has actually made me a stronger and better person.” Beack has built up resilience and, having learned so much about himself, he says that he takes life less for granted.

Brandon Beack © Supplied

“I am living a thriving, prosperous life albeit with difficulties. But we can’t let those hold us back and we need to look at the opportunities in life,” says Beack, who had dreams of going to the Olympics for Team South Africa as a gymnast. Unfortunately, Beack also never made the Paralympics team but he still represented his country and is proud of the fact he had his Protea colours. He attended two World Championships as a Para athlete and held his nation’s flag aloft.

02 Individual Goals but Team Unity

“That was incredible and is one of my proudest moments in my life and it’s something that I’m so happy I pushed towards,” he says. “That sporting outlet is always something I will have in me and the Wings for Life run is unlike any event.” He feels that the barrier to entry is so much lower which makes it welcoming to anyone. For Beack, he believes your biggest opponent on race day is yourself, which is actually a metaphor for people living with spinal cord injury. “We are our own biggest obstacle and if we get in our own way, we will actually stop ourselves from thriving in life.”

When it comes to race day, Beack says you set individual goals and run your own race but at the same time you are running beside everyone there for the same cause. “For me, it is the coolest running race in the world and it’s the happiest place on earth at the time of that race.” With the Wings for Life App, you can partake in the race anywhere in the world with a Virtual Catcher Car.

03 Catcher Car akin to The Running Man

Professor Robert Dunn, who has practiced as an orthopaedic spinal surgeon in both the private and public sector for 20 years and operated on Beack, says he has known about the Wings for Life run for years and ran it at Boschendal Estate pre-Covid. “Red Bull is a useful and powerful brand to drive something like spinal cord injury awareness,” he says. “The reality is that the injuries happen to a lot of young men and often due to high-risk behaviour. The race itself is very exciting and when I did the Boschendal one I got to 20km before the Catcher Car caught me.” Dunn says it reminds him of The Running Man movie where you hear them coming but simply can’t get away.

In terms of his work in the spinal cord area, Dunn is most proud of the fact that him and his team have been able to develop the Acute Spine Injuries Unit, which has created more comprehensive care for patients. Dunn has also trained 27 spinal surgeons during his time at Groote Schuur and Red Cross. Said training has created a ripple effect which has assisted patients throughout Africa.

04 Providing Hope to the Once Hopeless

Dunn is of the view that Wings for Life will continue to bring hope to the once hopeless and provide an improved quality of life and out-patient career for many. He says that spinal cord injury doesn’t have to be a death sentence and patients can often have a meaningful life post-accident.

“There is no doubt that you can optimise spinal cord patients, but to get back to normal function is very unlikely if you have a complete injury with no sensation or power,” says Dunn. “But if it’s an incomplete injury, where the spinal cord has residual function, patients can improve dramatically.”

05 What is The Wings for Life World Run?

The Wings for Life World Run is a unique and global race for both runners and wheelchair participants. Instead of a finish line, competitors race side by side to keep ahead of the Virtual Catcher Car. On May 10, 2026 Wings for Life World Run participants in South Africa can also run together in Cape Town and Gqeberha. Meet up with your friends, download the Wings for Life World Run App and join all the others running until the Virtual Catcher Car catches you of course. The race starts at 1:00:00 PM. The Virtual Catcher Car takes off 30 minutes after the start at 14 km/h and increases its speed rapidly until the last athletes have been caught. Entry fee: R220.00