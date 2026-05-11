Runners and wheelchair participants wave flags and celebrate during the Wings for Life World Run App Run event, held in Pretoria, South Africa on May 10, 2026
© Tyrone Bradley for Wings for Life World Run
Fitness Training

Wings for Life World Run 2026: breaking records in the race for a cure

This year’s Wings for Life World Run united the world in a celebration of movement, community and purpose, delivering inspiring performances and milestones moments that will shape its legacy
Written by Lucy Debenham
7 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Anna Gasser

With a locker full of silverware and records, Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser is the shining star of her generation of female snowboarders.

AustriaAustria

Adam Małysz

One of the most successful ski jumpers in the history of the sport, Poland’s Adam Małysz is also a three-time finisher at the world-famous Dakar Rally.

PolandPoland

Robby Naish

A pioneer of kiteboarding who turned his hand to mastering SUP, the USA's Robby Naish's name is internationally renowned.

United StatesUnited States

Tzu-Ying Tai

A world-beating badminton player with a packed trophy cabinet, Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying has been breaking records since childhood.

TaiwanTaiwan

Loïc Meillard

Technical maestro Loïc Meillard is one of the world's best in his chosen discipline and the first Swiss slalom skier to become world champion in 75 years.

SwitzerlandSwitzerland

Dario Costa

A pilot obsessed with aerobatic flying, Italy's Dario Costa is living his dream as a history-making pilot, teacher and Red Bull Air Race team member.

ItalyItaly

Mari Fukada

A multiple World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist from Japan, Mari Fukada's snowboarding career is going from strength to strength.

JapanJapan

Dominic Thiem

Formerly a regular winner on the ATP Tour, Austria's Dominic Thiem achieved his dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion in the most dramatic fashion.

AustriaAustria

Yuki Tsunoda

Japan's latest F1 hero, Yuki Tsunoda has risen like a rocket through the ranks of formula racing, all the way to Formula One.

JapanJapan

Scotty James

Australia's most decorated athlete at the Winter Games with three medals, snowboarder Scotty James has dominated the halfpipe event for more than a decade.

AustraliaAustralia

Loïc Bruni

A five-time elite world champion, French rider Loïc Bruni is already one of the all-time great downhill mountain bike racers and he's not finished yet.

FranceFrance

Summary

  1. 1
    A record-breaking day for a global movement
  2. 2
    South African Winners
  3. 3
    Sporting legends supporting the cause
  4. 4
    Winners, record breakers and milestone moments
  5. 5
    Pushing limits, powering research
  6. 6
    Results summary
  7. 7
    How to register for the 2027 Wings for Life World Run
Thirteen editions in, the Wings for Life World Run continues to accelerate as a worldwide force for spinal cord injury research. With this year's global event including seven Flagship Runs and a record 648 App Run Events across 173 countries, plus thousands of solo participants using the Wings for Life World Run App, runners, wheelchair users, joggers and walkers from every corner of the world joined together with supporters to raise another €9.2 million for the cause.
Image Description: Participants seen during the Wings for Life World Run in Vienna, Austria on May 10, 2026

Hundreds of thousands united around the globe to run for those who can't

© Philip Platzer for Wings for Life World Run

01

A record-breaking day for a global movement

From the white sands of Copacabana Beach in Brazil to the neon-lit streets of Taipei, and across countless cities, coastlines and mountain roads in between, the 2026 Wings for Life World Run delivered another landmark chapter, smashing the 2025 participation record with 346,527 registered participants and bringing the all-time total raised to €69.7 million for life-changing research.
Participants join the Red Bull Wings for Life World Run 2026 in Ōmiya, including runners and wheelchair athletes, demonstrating unstoppable energy well into the night

346,527 registered participants from across 173 countries ran for a cure

© Keisuke Kato for Wings for Life World Run

Every entry fee and donation goes directly to funding vital spinal cord injury research and clinical trials. But beyond the numbers, it was the energy that defined the day: the start-line buzz, the determination on every course, and a shared sense of purpose among everyone running for those who can’t.
02

South African Winners

In South Africa, standout performances came from Nicky Booysens and Sipho Godwin Mqati.
“Running just over 31km today was an incredible experience. What makes this initiative so special is that it reminds us not to take the ability to run for granted. The moment you’re injured and unable to run, you truly realise what a privilege it is. That’s why running for those who can’t is such a powerful and meaningful cause.” — Nicky Booysens
Sipho Mqati carries the South African flag at the Wings for Life World Run App Run in Pretoria, South Africa, on May 10, 2026, celebrating Red Bull's global running event

Sipho Mqati leads Wings for Life World Run App Run in Pretoria

© Tyrone Bradley for Wings for Life World Run

“Running 49km wasn’t just about the distance for me — it was about healing the world for those who can’t. This race is a beautiful initiative because we’re running for people in wheelchairs and for everyone facing challenges. Through races like this, I truly believe we are helping heal the world.” — Sipho Godwin Mqati
Alejandro Arriero-Cabañero, PhD researcher at Spain’s Hospital Nacional de Parapléjicos in Toledo, is a Wings for Life-funded scientist who lined up to race at the App Run Event in Valencia – and had the unusual experience of being motivated by his own voice as the Spanish-language Virtual Catcher Car while he ran.
Runners and wheelchair athletes launch the Red Bull Wings for Life World Run 2026 in Valencia, Spain, celebrating unity and determination at the thrilling global event start line

Sun and smiles: Wings for Life World Run 2026 kicks off in Valencia, Spain

© Alberto Nevado for Wings for Life World Run

Reflecting on the event, he expressed his gratitude to everyone who joined the global mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury.
"My motivation was to combine my work in the lab for patients with creating this atmosphere to keep helping all the people in wheelchairs,” he stated.
Quotation
Running alongside them today – seeing them and thinking, they don't surrender, you have to not surrender either – that's what makes this more than just a race
Alejandro Arriero-Cabañero, Wings for Life-funded scientist
“The Wings for Life funding has enabled me to do my PhD thesis, and allowed us to test our drug for spinal cord injury. We are working with chitosan nanoparticles – with only one injection, we could have regenerative support in the spinal cord. Every rock can create the mountain, so every runner counts for spinal cord injury research," he added.
03

Sporting legends supporting the cause

Celebrity Catcher Car drivers added extra energy to this year’s Flagship Runs, leading the moving finish line chase across multiple locations. Among them were two-time Olympic snowboard champion Anna Gasser in Innsbruck, world-class sprinter Churandy Martina in Breda, Adam Małysz in Poznań, and Domen Prevc in Ljubljana.
In Breda, 2026, Kjeld Nuis and Churandy Martina energise the Wings for Life World Run, racing alongside the Red Bull branded catcher car in a vibrant street marathon

Churandy Martina announces Kjeld Nuis's race is over in Breda, Netherlands

© Stijn de Winter for Wings for Life World Run

And for the first time in Wings for Life World Run history, two Formula One teams joined the movement. Oracle Red Bull Racing opened the doors of its Milton Keynes campus for an App Run Event, while Visa Cash App Racing Bulls welcomed runners to its base in Faenza, Italy.
Yuki Tsunoda took part in the Milton Keynes App Run Event alongside locals and team members, joining other sporting stars from around the world taking part in Flagship Runs, App Run Events and solo runs.
Yuki Tsunoda is captured running at the Wings for Life World Run held at Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes, May 2026, showcasing high-energy Red Bull spirit

Yuki Tsunoda hit the circuit at Oracle Red Bull Racing HQ

© Greg Coleman for Wings for Life World Run

Among them, Red Bull Head of Global Soccer Jürgen Klopp ran via the Wings for Life World Run App, while the likes of MTB downhill rider Loïc Bruni, Olympic snowboarders Scotty James and Mari Fukada, alpine ski racer Loïc Meillard, badminton world number one Tzu-Ying Tai, windsurfing legend Robby Naish, Olympian triathlete Daniela Ryf, pilot Dario Costa and tennis player Dominic Thiem all showed their support by taking part on the day and running for those who can’t.
Dominic Thiem takes on the challenge at the Wings for Life World Run 2026 in Vienna, Austria, surrounded by energetic runners pushing their limits for a great cause

Don't look behind you! The Catcher Car closes in on Dominic Thiem in Vienna

© Matthias Heschl for Wings for Life World Run

In Pittsburgh, USA, former linebacker Ryan Shazier was also out supporting the cause, with which he has a deeply personal connection.
“To me, it means everything to participate in this. In my life, I’ve had so many opportunities to receive help, to raise funds for others, and to support getting the resources and research needed to find a cure for spinal cord injury. I feel like I’m part of that journey, and I want to continue to help,” he said.
Ryan Shazier takes part at Wings For Life World Run in Pittsburgh, PA, USA on May 10, 2026

Power of community: Ryan Shazier says you always need a team behind you

© Emilee Fails for Wings for Life World Run

After suffering a spinal cord injury in 2017, Shazier spoke about what it means to now be able to take part in an event dedicated to helping those still living with spinal cord injury around the world.
Quotation
I was once in a situation where I wasn’t able to walk, and now I am walking. So to be able to run, roll or walk for those around the world who can’t, and to raise money for them, means everything
Ryan Shazier, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
“There’s nothing in life you can do by yourself. You can fight as hard as you want, but you always need a team… Everything in life takes a community. That’s why Wings for Life World Run is so powerful. You see people from all walks of life taking part. We’re here in Pittsburgh, but there are people in Australia, London, Germany, and all over the world running at the same time. This cause means something, and together we’re really making a difference.”
04

Winners, record breakers and milestone moments

Once again, Wing for Life World Run reinforced its place as one of the world’s most inclusive mass participation events, bringing together people of all generations, abilities and backgrounds. From first-time participants, wheelchair users and casual runners (and even centenarians like 100-year-old Paula Attwenger in Gmunden, Austria), to elite sporting stars and world-class ultrarunners, everyone who took part made a contribution to the cause.
Image Description: Paula Attwenger performs during the Wings for Life World Run App Run in Gmunden, Austria on May 10, 2026

100-year-old Paula Attwenger laced up for the challenge

© Red Bull Content Pool

On May 10, 2026, Thomas Van Tonder leads an energetic crowd at the Wings For Life World Run App Run in Pretoria, South Africa, capturing Red Bull's bold spirit of inclusivity and adventure

Pretoria joined the global effort to find a cure for spinal cord injury

© Mpumelelo Macu for Wings for Life World Run

And as the kilometres clocked up, this year's edition produced another spectacular performance in the battle for the men’s and women’s global titles.
In the men’s competition, Japan’s Jo Fukuda looked unbeatable from the start, producing another dominant performance to claim his fourth global title, setting a new record of 78.9km in Fukuoka before being caught by the Catcher Car. Poland’s Dariusz Nożyński took second with 67.9km, while Austria’s Andreas Vojta completed the podium in third.
“I’m very happy and proud of my performance. The support from the audience really helped me give my best – it’s not just about winning, but about pushing myself and enjoying the experience,” said Fukuda. “Let’s run together. Thank you so much!”
Image Description: Global male winner, Jo Fukuda, poses for a portrait at the Wings for Life World Run App Run in Fukuoka, Japan on May 10, 2026.

Four-time global winner Jo Fukuda smashed his own record

© Suguru Saito for Wings for Life World Run

In the women’s race, Mikky Keetels delivered a breakthrough performance to claim the global title and set a new world record of 62.2km in Breda, Netherlands. The 27-year-old became only the second woman in history to break the 60km barrier, pulling clear late in a dramatic duel with Germany’s Esther Pfeiffer, who led for much of the race in Munich. Imke Salander completed the podium in third with a personal best of 52.5km.
“At around 50km I just thought, don’t stop, just keep on running,” said Keetels.
Quotation
I kept thinking 'run for those who can’t' – that’s what kept me going
Mikky Keetels, 2026 Women's Global Champion
Overall winner Mikky Keetels poses for a portrait after winning the global women's title at the 2026 Wings for Life World Run

First-time women's winner Mikky Keetels set the bar with a new record

© Stijn de Winter for Wings for Life World Run

05

Pushing limits, powering research

This year’s event also marked another major step forward for the global Wings for Life World Run community. Since its first edition in 2014, the global race has become a driving force behind spinal cord injury research, raising €69.7 million for research projects and clinical trials worldwide, funding 344 projects to date.
With the 2026 race now complete, that total, and the science it powers, continues to grow, fuelled by every participant who took part around the world.
Andreas Wellinger seen during the Wings for Life World Run in Munich, Germany on May 10, 2026.

Run, walk, roll or jump; how you take part is up to you

© Flo Hagena for Wings for Life World Run

Anita Gerhardter, Chair of the Executive Board for Wings for Life explains how one day can shape the future of spinal cord research:
“I’m proud of the amazing numbers we achieved together: 346,527 participants for this event helped us raise €9.2 million for spinal cord research. These are not just statistics and numbers; they represent people who care, who show up, and who support our mission."
Quotation
Every single cent will be invested in promising research projects and will bring hope to so many people. So thank you to everyone who took part, it was an amazing day
Anita Gerhardter, Chair of the Executive Board, Wings for Life
06

Results summary

Men:
  • Jo Fukuda (JPN)
  • Dariusz Nożyński (POL)
  • Andreas Vojta (AUT)
Women:
  • Mikky Keetels (NLD)
  • Esther Pfeiffer (DEU)
  • Imke Salander (DEU)
Wings for Life World Run 2026 in numbers

Registered participants

346,527

Countries participating

173

1/6
07

How to register for the 2027 Wings for Life World Run

If you want to lace up and take part in the next Wings for Life World Run, mark your calendar for May 9, 2027. Registration opens on November 4, 2026 at 11:00am UTC. More information is available at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com
The 2026 Wings for Life World Run draws a lively crowd along Zadar’s picturesque waterfront in Croatia, as participants race for a spectacular cause in Red Bull’s flagship event

Zadar! Take your pick from a stunning locations list

© Predrag Vuckovic for Wings for Life World Run

Crowds cheer as Hiroto Ogiwara and Yuri Izu join runners at the Wings for Life World Run in Tokyo, Japan, on May 10, 2026, showcasing Red Bull's unstoppable spirit and community energy

At 11am UTC the race began all around the world – even night-time in Tokyo

© Jason Halayko for Wings for Life World Run

Runners in Poznan, Poland power past the Red Bull tent during the 2026 Wings for Life World Run Flagship Run, radiating excitement as they race for a great cause

Feel-good vibes on a global scale, all for the same cause

© Bartek Wolinski for Wings for Life World Run

On May 10, 2026, participants celebrate the Wings for Life World Run in Poznan, Poland, capturing Red Bull's vibrant spirit as they dash through colourful city scenery

Endorphins all round: that feeling when you join a worldwide effort

© Aleksandra Szmigiel for Wings for Life World Run

Brasilia alive with energy, all running for the same cause

© Fabio Piva for Wings for Life World Run

Hey, you! Yes, you – sign up next year, you know you want to

© JJ Marroquin for Wings for Life World Run

648 App Run Events like Mumbai helped to break the participation record

© Focus Sports for Wings for Life World Run

The Catcher Cars go to work in Zadar, Croatia

© Tomislav Moze for Wings for Life World Run

Sharing the love in Poznan

© Aleksandra Szmigiel for Wings for Life World Run

For one day only: the Red Bull Ring in Austria swapped tyres for sneakers

© Lucas Pripfl for Wings for Life World Run

Feeling good: €9.2m was raised to help find a cure for spinal cord injury

© Philip Platzer for Wings for Life World Run

Part of this story

Anna Gasser

With a locker full of silverware and records, Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser is the shining star of her generation of female snowboarders.

AustriaAustria

Adam Małysz

One of the most successful ski jumpers in the history of the sport, Poland’s Adam Małysz is also a three-time finisher at the world-famous Dakar Rally.

PolandPoland

Robby Naish

A pioneer of kiteboarding who turned his hand to mastering SUP, the USA's Robby Naish's name is internationally renowned.

United StatesUnited States

Tzu-Ying Tai

A world-beating badminton player with a packed trophy cabinet, Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying has been breaking records since childhood.

TaiwanTaiwan

Loïc Meillard

Technical maestro Loïc Meillard is one of the world's best in his chosen discipline and the first Swiss slalom skier to become world champion in 75 years.

SwitzerlandSwitzerland

Dario Costa

A pilot obsessed with aerobatic flying, Italy's Dario Costa is living his dream as a history-making pilot, teacher and Red Bull Air Race team member.

ItalyItaly

Mari Fukada

A multiple World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist from Japan, Mari Fukada's snowboarding career is going from strength to strength.

JapanJapan

Dominic Thiem

Formerly a regular winner on the ATP Tour, Austria's Dominic Thiem achieved his dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion in the most dramatic fashion.

AustriaAustria

Yuki Tsunoda

Japan's latest F1 hero, Yuki Tsunoda has risen like a rocket through the ranks of formula racing, all the way to Formula One.

JapanJapan

Scotty James

Australia's most decorated athlete at the Winter Games with three medals, snowboarder Scotty James has dominated the halfpipe event for more than a decade.

AustraliaAustralia

Loïc Bruni

A five-time elite world champion, French rider Loïc Bruni is already one of the all-time great downhill mountain bike racers and he's not finished yet.

FranceFrance
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