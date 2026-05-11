Wings for Life World Run 2026: breaking records in the race for a cure

Thirteen editions in, the Wings for Life World Run continues to accelerate as a worldwide force for spinal cord injury research. With this year's global event including seven Flagship Runs and a record 648 App Run Events across 173 countries, plus thousands of solo participants using the Wings for Life World Run App, runners, wheelchair users, joggers and walkers from every corner of the world joined together with supporters to raise another €9.2 million for the cause.

Hundreds of thousands united around the globe to run for those who can't © Philip Platzer for Wings for Life World Run

01 A record-breaking day for a global movement

From the white sands of Copacabana Beach in Brazil to the neon-lit streets of Taipei, and across countless cities, coastlines and mountain roads in between, the 2026 Wings for Life World Run delivered another landmark chapter, smashing the 2025 participation record with 346,527 registered participants and bringing the all-time total raised to €69.7 million for life-changing research.

346,527 registered participants from across 173 countries ran for a cure © Keisuke Kato for Wings for Life World Run

Every entry fee and donation goes directly to funding vital spinal cord injury research and clinical trials. But beyond the numbers, it was the energy that defined the day: the start-line buzz, the determination on every course, and a shared sense of purpose among everyone running for those who can’t.

02 South African Winners

In South Africa, standout performances came from Nicky Booysens and Sipho Godwin Mqati.

“Running just over 31km today was an incredible experience. What makes this initiative so special is that it reminds us not to take the ability to run for granted. The moment you’re injured and unable to run, you truly realise what a privilege it is. That’s why running for those who can’t is such a powerful and meaningful cause.” — Nicky Booysens

Sipho Mqati leads Wings for Life World Run App Run in Pretoria © Tyrone Bradley for Wings for Life World Run

“Running 49km wasn’t just about the distance for me — it was about healing the world for those who can’t. This race is a beautiful initiative because we’re running for people in wheelchairs and for everyone facing challenges. Through races like this, I truly believe we are helping heal the world.” — Sipho Godwin Mqati

Alejandro Arriero-Cabañero, PhD researcher at Spain’s Hospital Nacional de Parapléjicos in Toledo, is a Wings for Life-funded scientist who lined up to race at the App Run Event in Valencia – and had the unusual experience of being motivated by his own voice as the Spanish-language Virtual Catcher Car while he ran.

Sun and smiles: Wings for Life World Run 2026 kicks off in Valencia, Spain © Alberto Nevado for Wings for Life World Run

Reflecting on the event, he expressed his gratitude to everyone who joined the global mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

"My motivation was to combine my work in the lab for patients with creating this atmosphere to keep helping all the people in wheelchairs,” he stated.

Quotation Running alongside them today – seeing them and thinking, they don't surrender, you have to not surrender either – that's what makes this more than just a race Alejandro Arriero-Cabañero, Wings for Life-funded scientist

“The Wings for Life funding has enabled me to do my PhD thesis, and allowed us to test our drug for spinal cord injury. We are working with chitosan nanoparticles – with only one injection, we could have regenerative support in the spinal cord. Every rock can create the mountain, so every runner counts for spinal cord injury research," he added.

03 Sporting legends supporting the cause

Celebrity Catcher Car drivers added extra energy to this year’s Flagship Runs, leading the moving finish line chase across multiple locations. Among them were two-time Olympic snowboard champion Anna Gasser in Innsbruck, world-class sprinter Churandy Martina in Breda, Adam Małysz in Poznań, and Domen Prevc in Ljubljana.

Churandy Martina announces Kjeld Nuis's race is over in Breda, Netherlands © Stijn de Winter for Wings for Life World Run

And for the first time in Wings for Life World Run history, two Formula One teams joined the movement. Oracle Red Bull Racing opened the doors of its Milton Keynes campus for an App Run Event, while Visa Cash App Racing Bulls welcomed runners to its base in Faenza, Italy.

Yuki Tsunoda took part in the Milton Keynes App Run Event alongside locals and team members, joining other sporting stars from around the world taking part in Flagship Runs, App Run Events and solo runs.

Yuki Tsunoda hit the circuit at Oracle Red Bull Racing HQ © Greg Coleman for Wings for Life World Run

Among them, Red Bull Head of Global Soccer Jürgen Klopp ran via the Wings for Life World Run App, while the likes of MTB downhill rider Loïc Bruni , Olympic snowboarders Scotty James and Mari Fukada , alpine ski racer Loïc Meillard , badminton world number one Tzu-Ying Tai , windsurfing legend Robby Naish , Olympian triathlete Daniela Ryf, pilot Dario Costa and tennis player Dominic Thiem all showed their support by taking part on the day and running for those who can’t.

Don't look behind you! The Catcher Car closes in on Dominic Thiem in Vienna © Matthias Heschl for Wings for Life World Run

In Pittsburgh, USA, former linebacker Ryan Shazier was also out supporting the cause, with which he has a deeply personal connection.

“To me, it means everything to participate in this. In my life, I’ve had so many opportunities to receive help, to raise funds for others, and to support getting the resources and research needed to find a cure for spinal cord injury. I feel like I’m part of that journey, and I want to continue to help,” he said.

Power of community: Ryan Shazier says you always need a team behind you © Emilee Fails for Wings for Life World Run

After suffering a spinal cord injury in 2017, Shazier spoke about what it means to now be able to take part in an event dedicated to helping those still living with spinal cord injury around the world.

Quotation I was once in a situation where I wasn’t able to walk, and now I am walking. So to be able to run, roll or walk for those around the world who can’t, and to raise money for them, means everything Ryan Shazier, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

“There’s nothing in life you can do by yourself. You can fight as hard as you want, but you always need a team… Everything in life takes a community. That’s why Wings for Life World Run is so powerful. You see people from all walks of life taking part. We’re here in Pittsburgh, but there are people in Australia, London, Germany, and all over the world running at the same time. This cause means something, and together we’re really making a difference.”

04 Winners, record breakers and milestone moments

Once again, Wing for Life World Run reinforced its place as one of the world’s most inclusive mass participation events, bringing together people of all generations, abilities and backgrounds. From first-time participants, wheelchair users and casual runners (and even centenarians like 100-year-old Paula Attwenger in Gmunden, Austria), to elite sporting stars and world-class ultrarunners, everyone who took part made a contribution to the cause.

100-year-old Paula Attwenger laced up for the challenge © Red Bull Content Pool Pretoria joined the global effort to find a cure for spinal cord injury © Mpumelelo Macu for Wings for Life World Run

And as the kilometres clocked up, this year's edition produced another spectacular performance in the battle for the men’s and women’s global titles.

In the men’s competition, Japan’s Jo Fukuda looked unbeatable from the start, producing another dominant performance to claim his fourth global title, setting a new record of 78.9km in Fukuoka before being caught by the Catcher Car. Poland’s Dariusz Nożyński took second with 67.9km, while Austria’s Andreas Vojta completed the podium in third.

“I’m very happy and proud of my performance. The support from the audience really helped me give my best – it’s not just about winning, but about pushing myself and enjoying the experience,” said Fukuda. “Let’s run together. Thank you so much!”

Four-time global winner Jo Fukuda smashed his own record © Suguru Saito for Wings for Life World Run

In the women’s race, Mikky Keetels delivered a breakthrough performance to claim the global title and set a new world record of 62.2km in Breda, Netherlands. The 27-year-old became only the second woman in history to break the 60km barrier, pulling clear late in a dramatic duel with Germany’s Esther Pfeiffer, who led for much of the race in Munich. Imke Salander completed the podium in third with a personal best of 52.5km.

“At around 50km I just thought, don’t stop, just keep on running,” said Keetels.

Quotation I kept thinking 'run for those who can’t' – that’s what kept me going Mikky Keetels, 2026 Women's Global Champion

First-time women's winner Mikky Keetels set the bar with a new record © Stijn de Winter for Wings for Life World Run

05 Pushing limits, powering research

This year’s event also marked another major step forward for the global Wings for Life World Run community. Since its first edition in 2014, the global race has become a driving force behind spinal cord injury research, raising €69.7 million for research projects and clinical trials worldwide, funding 344 projects to date.

With the 2026 race now complete, that total, and the science it powers, continues to grow, fuelled by every participant who took part around the world.

Run, walk, roll or jump; how you take part is up to you © Flo Hagena for Wings for Life World Run

Anita Gerhardter, Chair of the Executive Board for Wings for Life explains how one day can shape the future of spinal cord research:

“I’m proud of the amazing numbers we achieved together: 346,527 participants for this event helped us raise €9.2 million for spinal cord research. These are not just statistics and numbers; they represent people who care, who show up, and who support our mission."

Quotation Every single cent will be invested in promising research projects and will bring hope to so many people. So thank you to everyone who took part, it was an amazing day Anita Gerhardter, Chair of the Executive Board, Wings for Life

06 Results summary

Men:

Jo Fukuda (JPN)

Dariusz Nożyński (POL)

Andreas Vojta (AUT)

Women:

Mikky Keetels (NLD)

Esther Pfeiffer (DEU)

Imke Salander (DEU)

Wings for Life World Run 2026 in numbers Registered participants 346,527 Countries participating 173

07 How to register for the 2027 Wings for Life World Run

If you want to lace up and take part in the next Wings for Life World Run, mark your calendar for May 9, 2027. Registration opens on November 4, 2026 at 11:00am UTC. More information is available at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com

Zadar! Take your pick from a stunning locations list © Predrag Vuckovic for Wings for Life World Run At 11am UTC the race began all around the world – even night-time in Tokyo © Jason Halayko for Wings for Life World Run Feel-good vibes on a global scale, all for the same cause © Bartek Wolinski for Wings for Life World Run Endorphins all round: that feeling when you join a worldwide effort © Aleksandra Szmigiel for Wings for Life World Run Brasilia alive with energy, all running for the same cause © Fabio Piva for Wings for Life World Run Hey, you! Yes, you – sign up next year, you know you want to © JJ Marroquin for Wings for Life World Run 648 App Run Events like Mumbai helped to break the participation record © Focus Sports for Wings for Life World Run The Catcher Cars go to work in Zadar, Croatia © Tomislav Moze for Wings for Life World Run Sharing the love in Poznan © Aleksandra Szmigiel for Wings for Life World Run For one day only: the Red Bull Ring in Austria swapped tyres for sneakers © Lucas Pripfl for Wings for Life World Run Feeling good: €9.2m was raised to help find a cure for spinal cord injury © Philip Platzer for Wings for Life World Run