How the Wings For Life World Run App can help unlock your running potential

The Wings For Life World Run is a global running event that aims to raise awareness and funds for spinal cord injury research. Unlike traditional races, there is no fixed distance or finish line. Instead, participants around the world start running at the same time and are pursued by a virtual Catcher Car. The race ends when the Catcher Car passes them, and their distance is recorded. The Wings For Life World Run offers two options: participants can join an organized app run event or run virtually from anywhere in the world using the official Wings For Life World Run App.