How the Wings For Life World Run App can help unlock your running potential

The Wings For Life World Run is a global running event that aims to raise awareness and funds for spinal cord injury research. Unlike traditional races, there is no fixed distance or finish line. Instead, participants around the world start running at the same time and are pursued by a virtual Catcher Car. The race ends when the Catcher Car passes them, and their distance is recorded. The Wings For Life World Run offers two options: participants can join an organized app run event or run virtually from anywhere in the world using the official Wings For Life World Run App.
The Wings for Life World Run app is not just for race day. Download it today to access these great features:
- Training run: Tap on "Start training" and select your desired training distance. Go to "Start" and off you go. 30 minutes after your start, the virtual Catcher Car will start moving. The training session is over as soon as you have reached your running goal or the Catcher Car has caught up with you. You can share your result with friends at the end of the training session.
- Audio Experience: The training run gives you a taste of the motivating audio updates in the app. On 8 May, you can look forward to more exciting and entertaining audio features.
- Set a goal: Tap on "Set goal" and select your personal running goal for 7 May with the help of the red cursor. Once you have chosen your target pace, go to "Save".
- Find teams: Under "Discover" you can join an existing virtual running team, or create your own!
- Invite friends: Tap on "Invite friends" and copy your personal invitation link or share it directly with the friends of your choice via WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook using the buttons displayed.
- Ask questions: You have questions? You can find answers to the most frequently asked questions in our FAQs. Alternatively, you can contact us directly.
The tenth edition of the Wings for Life World Run will take place on Sunday, May 7, 2023. For registration updates, complete global results and unforgettable highlights visit: www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com.